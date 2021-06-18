Father’s Day in Carrollton will be marked by a long soaking rain as the remnants of a tropical storm passes through west Georgia.
A storm officially known late Friday as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three — but which was expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette — was expected to sweep ashore from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and begin a slow track across the South.
When it crosses the Georgia border late Saturday, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City expects Carrollton to receive between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain.
There is also a risk of some heavy thunderstorms and high winds associated with the storm, according to Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist with the NWS.
As of Friday afternoon, the potential tropical cyclone was still forming in the Gulf, with winds inching up to 40 miles per hour, which would make it a tropical storm with the designation “Claudette.” According to the Weather Channel, a tropical storm warning had already been issued from Grand Isle, just south of New Orleans, eastward to Destin, Florida.
Tropical storms have the potential to become hurricanes, but forecasters say this storm will not reach that strength before it comes ashore.
Unfortunately for west Georgia, her communities will be on the right side, or “dirty side” of the storm as it passes through the area.
“That tends to be where we end up having the strongest storms and the heaviest rainfall because it’s airflow that’s coming directly in from the Gulf,” said Thiem. “So, it’s almost like opening up the faucet coming directly from the Gulf waters.”
Thiem said that the Carrollton area can expect the heaviest rainfall from the storm between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The Weather Channel forecasts an 80% chance of rain Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms lasting through Monday.
The Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area from 2 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. That means that areas which are prone to flooding, including some streets and roads, are likely to do so.
“Because we are on what we call that ‘dirty side’ of the storm, it’s also the area of the storm where we expect to see the most severe hazards,” said Thiem. “So, there is an outside chance that we could see some strong wind gusts with this, going up to 50 to 60 mph. It’s a small chance, but it’s a chance.”
Thiem also could not discount the possibility of a tornado, though he said that the main threat expected from this event was the heavy rain.
