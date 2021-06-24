The Bremen City Council on Monday annexed a piece of property that could possibly become part of a new RaceTrack on Interstate 20 — or maybe not.
The deal is not signed and expensive demands by the Georgia Department of Transportation are dampening enthusiasm to build on the property at 17 Kierbow Road across the interstate from the city of Waco, said the attorney representing owners.
City Manager Perry Hicks said that developments such as this can be on-again, off-again as companies try to negotiate the best deal for their project.
Attorney Jack Witcher told the council members that the owner of the property was hoping to resurrect the transaction and annexing into the city as a commercial property is a step in that direction.
“We were dead in the water two months ago,” Witcher said. “We’re not dead in the water today.”
Meanwhile, in advance of other projects that will increase traffic in the I-20, Price Creek Road and U.S. 27 area, the city is still negotiating with GDOT to get some traffic improvements.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said that she and City Council members Salli Thomason and Jai Otwell had met with representatives of the department earlier on Monday to discuss creating a good plan for the traffic flow in the area.
“There is no turning back down there for development,” Sewell said. “It’s booming and everything evolves.”
The traffic infrastructure in place was not planned well, she said. So rather than trying to “work around what was originally a bad plan,” the city and the department need to come up with a good plan, with a timeline, for the area.
“They are totally absolutely convinced that a traffic light there at Price Creek Road will make traffic back up worse because traffic lights are too close together,” Sewell said. “They say that it’s already happening in Carrollton — the place that we used for a prototype.”
What the department is willing to do now is to make traffic patterns clearer and safer, including longer turn lanes and limiting turns to right turns in some areas.
But in the long term, Sewell said access roads will probably be a part of the solution.
She said she felt good about the meeting, much better than in the past.
“One of the things that I have not felt good about is that I don’t think they really understood where that growth is going down there; how all that’s going to happen, what the traffic is like now,” Sewell said.
Councilwoman Salli Thomason said she was still frustrated with the refusal to put in a traffic light.
Councilman Jai Otwell expressed frustration that the representatives wouldn’t consider the new development going on at the intersection, including a Chick-Fil-A that is working toward a September opening; a Tractor Supply that is currently grading its construction site, and a Dunkin Donuts poised to open anytime. They said they dealt in what is, not what might happen, Otwell said. Thomason laughed.
“Well, that’s what a plan is,” Thomason said. “That’s the definition of a plan.”
In other business
• heard that the county chose not to renew a contract with the city to feed senior citizens through the city’s Senior Center. The repercussions include two part-time jobs lost. The city will continue to offer the service to seniors within the city limits.
• approved an increase in the hotel-motel tax from 5% to 8% effective Sept. 1.
• heard that the survey regarding the city’s recreation plans had ended and the company planned to introduce a proposed master plan next week.
• heard that six companies bid on the demolition of the Hubbard Slacks building with bids ranging from $206,200 to $1.46 million. The next step in the process is to advertise for bids for asbestos removal which will have to be done prior to demolition, said Mayor Sewell.
• heard that the city will be adding more security cameras at locations including the downtown, at Public Works and the library.
• held a brief closed session to discuss real estate issues. After the closed session, the council members authorized City Manager Perry Hicks to negotiate the purchase of a building at 308 Bryan Street from MSTA Properties LLC. The building will be used to expand storage for Public Works, Sewell said.
• accepted a piece of property from Lion Gate Estates. The property must be used for conservation or passive recreation such as walking trails. The city will come up with a plan for the property’s use in the future, Sewell said.
