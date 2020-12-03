Ground has been broken for the new Villa Rica stadium, and the project is scheduled to be completed by next football season.
The $9 million project is beginning with the field and track installation which is being carried out by local athletics construction firm Sports Turf Company.
The company will serve as the subcontractor for the field and track part of the project, while J&R Construction, another west Georgia company, will serve as the construction manager. Southern A&E, LLC designed the stadium project.
“The Sports Turf team is pleased to have an opportunity to provide the community’s student-athletes with the safest and most durable field,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “It is important to celebrate the kick-off of the field construction with Villa Rica students, parents, coaches, and school staff, and we are glad to be able to safely join together online.”
Sports Turf will host a Facebook Live community event on its Facebook page for the ground breaking of the new athletic field. The event will take place today, Dec. 4, at noon and it will include a message from Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart and Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers.
The entire project scope includes stadium construction, consisting of a new turf field and track; new home bleachers, concessions, and restrooms; and new field lighting and scoreboard.
The project will also include a new parking lot, rather than the two classroom additions to VRHS that had been previously planned.
The project will be paid primarily through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue (ESPLOST). The stadium construction will take up $7.799 million of the project’s budget and the parking construction will be approximately $726,000. There is an additional $540,000 in fees and contingency.
The proposed timeline has the project being finished in time for the next football season.
