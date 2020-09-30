Chief Judge John Simpson has issued an order authorizing grand jury proceedings to resume in the Coweta Judicial Circuit .
On Sept. 10, Chief Justice Harold Melton extended the judicial emergency he imposed earlier this year to halt the spread of the coronavirus. That extension order authorized grand jury proceedings, but jury trials remain prohibited.
Carroll County is one of five counties that are a part of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
After Melton’s order, Simpson, Chief Judge of the circuit, issued a statement that court officials in the five counties would form committees to develop plans for proceeding safely.
On Thursday, those plans were released by Simpson.
All health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Georgia Department of Public Health will be followed. That includes the wearing of a suitable mask or face covering that contains the nose and mouth; maintaining six feet of distance from other individuals; requiring temperature check and COVID-19 checklist survey before entry into a court facility.
Melton’s judicial emergency order is set to expire on Oct. 10, having previously been extended six times. The order has a provision that allows for further extension.
Under the plan, Simpson will be the initial supervising judge of the grand juries for Carroll County; Judge Emory Palmer will be the initial supervising judge of the grand juries for Coweta County; and Judge Nina Markette Baker will be the initial supervising judge of the grand juries for Troup County.
The Clerk of Court will use the normal random selection method for summoning prospective jurors and the jurors will receive staggered times to appear on the summons. They are requested to not come to the courthouse early.
If an individual is no longer a resident of Carroll County, has a felony conviction without having rights restored, has held elected office in the past two years, or has been found incompetent due to mental illness or intellectual disability, then that individual is ineligible to serve on the grand jury.
Statutory juror excusals include being enrolled in full-time college, university, vocational, or other post-secondary school; if the juror is the primary caregiver having active care and custody of a child six years of age or younger and having no reasonable alternative for child care; is the primary teacher in a home study program, or parent or caregiver, responsible for the supervision of remote learning for an elementary or middle school student; is the primary caregiver of someone over six years of age when such person has physical or cognitive limitations such that the person cannot be left unattended and has no reasonable alternative for child care; is engaged in work necessary to the public health; is over the age of 70 years; or on ordered military service.
COVID-19 related excusals will be granted at the discretion of the supervising judge, according to the plan.
