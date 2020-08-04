A Haralson County grand jury on Friday declined to indict Superior County Judge Meng Lim on misdemeanor battery charges after his wife recanted her accusation.
Lim was charged July 2 in connection with an incident that took place in February. A statement issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Lim’s wife had told a friend he had hit her multiple times during an argument.
But on Monday, according to statements issued by the Haralson County District Attorney’s office and Judge Lim’s attorney, Bob Rubin, the wife later it was not her husband that had hit her, but his 15-year-old daughter, her stepdaughter.
“The wife’s initial report to her friend was that Judge Lim had physically beat her up following an argument over his disciplining of her son, his stepson, severely injuring her face,” according to the statement released by District Attorney Jack Browning. “The wife’s first outcry to the friend in Washington was evidenced by a lengthy text message between the two that included a graphic photograph of the injuries she said she suffered during the altercation.”
Lim said his only involvement was to break up the fight, and he was unsure how his wife’s injuries occurred, according to Browning’s release.
Browning said it’s not unusual in domestic violence cases that the people involved later say they don’t know exactly how the injuries happened.
“The injuries in the photograph of Judge Lim’s wife, that she sent to her friend in Washington, were some of the worst,” that he had seen in a domestic violence case, Browning said in the statement.
“Because of the amount of evidence involved, particularly the recorded witness interviews, the case took approximately six hours to present to the grand jury,” he said.
“The GBI and defense counsel interviewed Judge Lim’s daughter, and she consistently maintained that her father did not strike his wife or cause her facial injuries,” Rubin said. “Judge Lim also passed a polygraph in which he was asked if he ever intentionally caused physical harm to his wife.”
Even without hearing about the polygraph or defense counsel’s interviews, the grand jury found there was insufficient evidence to formally charge Lim, Rubin said.
Browning said as far as he is concerned, the case is closed.
