Gracie Warren advocates for mental awareness

Gracie Warren, a freshman at Central High School, has become a big advocate for spreading mental health awareness.
“Mental illness is something I have battled for years,” said Warren.
As a 15-year-old, Warren has been through numerous mental health trials. She has experienced different treatment options, but found that, for her, the love and support from loved ones and the community works best.
“From being diagnosed with anorexia nervosa at the age of 12 to battling suicidal thoughts and deep depression, my passion is to break the shame that comes along with mental health and help others find their true identities,” said Warren.
“Even though I still struggle today, my goal is to create a community that understands and has the resources to treat mental illness in all ages.”
According to mentalhealth.gov, a person’s social and emotional well-being is important at all stages of life, from early childhood to adulthood. It plays a major role in maintaining good physical health, as well as helping one to understand how to handle stressful situations.
“Social and emotional wellness is something that every human can relate to,” said Warren. “I would define it as the process to which all ages understand and know how to cope with their feelings and emotions, have positive outlets for those difficult situations, and recognize when themselves or others are in need of help.”
As a result, Warren has been doing her part in the community to change the way others view this topic. She has participated in the Carroll County Youth Mental Health meeting, where she addressed some solutions she think will better serve individuals who are either struggling with mental illness.
“While I was at the mental health meeting, I talked about the need for more mental health resources in our schools and community in general,” said Warren.
“Some examples of support that I would like to see include support groups led by trained youth and adult leaders so students feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings.”
Talking about depression is a complicated subject because not all individuals like to share their experiences. However, Warren is trying to break that cycle.
“Offering a mental health class has potential to make a difference,” said Warren. “This class would discuss and educate youth on the dangers and signs of mental illness as well as share coping mechanisms and outlets for difficult times.”
Warren’s words have been led by her actions. In addition to the meetings, Warren will be serving on a parent and youth panel on Tuesday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m., at City Station, located at 2115 Maple St.
The panel is open forum, so everyone can get a chance to join in on the conversation. During the panel, Warren, along with Lauren Carnes (another mental health advocate from Carrollton High School) will be discussing their mental illness journey from diagnosis to recovery.
“After all of my past trials focused on mental health, finding and spreading awareness for this topic is something that I strive for in a personal blog as well as in person,” said Warren.
