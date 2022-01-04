Council members Brett Ledbetter and Jacqueline Bridges were sworn back into office Monday night for another term.
Ledbetter was first elected to the Carrollton City Council in November 2019, to fill the remainder of former council member Rory Wojcik’s term.
And in the 2021 Elections, Ledbetter defeated Brent Harris with 71% of the votes.
“If I sound like a cheerleader for Carrollton, you would be right,” said Ledbetter. “I’ve lived here all my life and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
Originally from Carrollton, Ledbetter is a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the Board of Trustees.
Ledbetter also operates Ledbetter Construction (licensed contractors in Georgia and Alabama) and holds a Georgia real estate broker’s license.
“Having been born and raised in Carrollton, I know the city well,” said Ledbetter. “I’ve spent the past 41 years running local businesses in Carrollton, and I’m proud to call this community my home.
“Together, with the help of the citizens and other community leaders, I want to enhance the quality of life for all who have chose Carrollton as their home. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Together, we can keep Carrollton the best place to live in Georgia.”
On the other hand, Bridges was elected in June of 2020 to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Council member Gerald Byrd.
“I won by 297 votes in the election to complete Mr. Byrd’s term, and I think since that time a lot has been accomplished — such as the renovations at the Midtown Water Park and work on the streets in Ward 1,” said Bridges. “But, there is still much to be done.”
In 2021, Bridges was appointed to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem in the absence of Mayor Betty Cason.
In addition to her business and civic work, Bridges is a motivational speaker and coaches girls basketball through the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department.
She established her own nonprofit, Reconnecting Back with the Community, in June 2019 and graduated from the Ministry International Institute Bible College as an associate minister in March 2020.
The City of Whitesburg also held a swearing in ceremony for city officials in their first meeting of the year.
Those given the oath of offices were council members William Smolar, Chris Lewis, Donna Whitley, and Lucy Gamble as well as Mayor Amy Williford.
