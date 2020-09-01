As Georgians continue to face the impacts of the current recession, Georgia officials on Tuesday addressed coronavirus relief and other issues currently facing Carroll County.
Some of the state’s leading elected officials gathered in Carrollton for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s “All About Georgia Tour.” Along with the senator, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols met at the Depot on Bradley venue downtown.
Carroll County elected officials were also in attendance, including Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan, Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, and various school board members and county commission members.
Sen. Loeffler is currently in a battle for her U.S. Senate seat, to which she was appointed last November by Gov. Brian Kemp after former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired from the position.
Speaking with the Times-Georgian and other reporters, Loeffler addressed COVID-19 relief. The U.S. Senate is currently in recess and will reconvene after Labor Day. The recess took place before a bill could be passed on a second stimulus package.
When asked if she thinks Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should bring senators back to Washington to discuss the stimulus relief, Loeffler said senators “have been on the phone every single day” with Washington officials.
During the first stimulus package, known as the CARES Act, qualifying Americans received a $1,200 check and an additional $500 for qualifying dependents.
Loeffler said that when it comes to a second stimulus check for Americans, officials need to “look at who has been impacted by the virus,” but did not indicate whether she was advocating for a second check to be added to the stimulus package.
The CARES Act also included an eviction memorandum, which halted fees, penalties, and evictions for 120 days for dwellings that were federally backed. This has since expired, allowing Georgia landlords to proceed with evictions.
With other states issuing their own orders since the expiration of the CARES Act memorandum, the Times-Georgian asked Loeffler if Georgia should follow suit and issue a memorandum on evictions.
Loeffler responded by praising Governor Brian Kemp’s leadership and President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding evictions, and said that “we’re going to continue to look at this and make sure Americans have what they need during this challenging time.”
Loeffler was not the only Georgia official to attend Tuesday’s event, and Georgia Senate Majority Leader Michael Dugan and Attorney General Chris Carr also spoke with the Times-Georgian.
Sen. Dugan also addressed the eviction memorandums, saying that he knows Kemp has discussed a Georgia memorandum, as well as discussion on the federal level.
“What’s frustrating to me, at the federal level which is where the greatest impact is going to come from, is that they’re playing politics right now and not doing what’s right, more-so in the House,” said Dugan.
Dugan added that there is less flexibility in the state for the memorandum, but it is something that the Georgia legislature would probably take up.
The legislature is scheduled to meet in January for the 2021 session.
“There’s a lot of stuff that kind of got started the last session that we’ve made a great impact on, that kind of needs to be continued,” said Dugan.
As a part of this, Dugan mentioned healthcare and education, saying that those are also the two things they spend the most money on.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia was faced with an unprecedented budget reduction. Dugan said that with the next budget’s numbers, legislative leaders are “cautiously optimistic” and that “we’re better than where we thought we would be, but not near where we should be.”
At this point, and if the current trend holds, Dugan said additional cuts are not expected, but there would also not be a surplus. Dugan did add that this would be conditional that nothing happens as “we don’t take another dip.”
The legislative session is a time to not only create the state’s budget for the next fiscal year but to pass bills and create laws. One Snellville representative, Rep. Brett Harrell, has been pushing to abolish the death penalty, and last session had co-sponsored a bill to abolish it in Georgia.
Attorney General Chris Carr during the Tuesday event did not say whether or not he believes if the penalty should be abolished, just that he would uphold the law.
“Our job at the Department of Law is to uphold the laws that are duly passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor, and that’s our duty to do, we do it every day,” said Carr.
Carr, along with a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general, has urged Congress to include “Edith’s Bill” in COVID-19 relief legislation, a bill that provides reimbursement to victims of senior fraud.
His rationale for this is that “not much is being passed in Congress right now” and so “if this is the next opportunity to get funding, we think it’s a good opportunity for it.”
The proposed bill would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984 (VOCA) and would include victims of senior fraud. If included, these seniors would be eligible for reimbursement in states that provide compensation to victims.
It would additionally have any penalties and fines from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.
