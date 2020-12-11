The state’s GOP leadership in the House is proposing having Georgia’s top elections officer be appointed by the General Assembly, taking that power away from Georgia voters.
It is another sign of the ongoing rift within the state’s GOP party in the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election, in which President Donald Trump lost the Peach State to President-elect Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes.
Since then, a kind of civil war has broken out within the ranks of the state’s Republican party in which some members have faulted their fellow Republicans for Trump’s loss of Georgia, and thus the presidency.
A prime target for the rage — which has also come from GOP members outside the state — has been Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who oversees elections statewide. The methods his office adopted for absentee voting to help voters fearful of going to the polls during a pandemic have particularly been faulted by Republican critics.
GOP leaders vow
absentee reforms
Earlier this week, the state Senate majority caucus promised constituents they would outlaw ballot drop boxes and get rid of absentee ballot voting without cause when the General Assembly convenes next month.
On Thursday, state Speaker of the House David Ralston, also a Republican, proposed having the Legislature appoint the secretary of state. Currently that is an elective office.
Since the Nov. 3 election, there have been signs of a deep divide among the state’s GOP leadership over how to move forward after Georgia voters gave the state’s 16 electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.
Various state and federal officials, including Trump, have issued calls for the results of the election to be overturned. However, the state’s Republican leadership has certified the results of the election after three recounts, creating a serious schism within the state GOP.
Raffensperger and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp have been fighting against the Trump campaign since Nov. 3 to maintain the integrity of the elections process amid what some lawmakers have described as a growing outcry from voters across the state.
The schism in the party has affected the two Senate runoff races that political observers say will be key in controlling the precarious power balance in the U.S. Senate.
Two U.S. Senate
runoffs in three weeks
In an unusual confluence of history, both of the state’s seats in the Senate were open during the Nov. 3 election and both races ended with no clear winner, setting the stage for a Jan. 5 runoff.
After the presidential election, the two Republican incumbents, senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, criticized Raffensperger’s office over how he tallied the votes.
On Dec. 3, the state’s GOP leadership held two hearings to question state and county elections officials about how the process went and about the certification of the election results.
A week later, state Speaker of the House Ralston proposed having the General Assembly appoint the state’s chief election official.
Ralston said he will seek a constitutional amendment in the upcoming legislative session. A constitutional amendment would need the approval of two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate, followed by majority approval of the state’s voters.
West Georgia
lawmakers react to Ralston’s proposal
House District 69 Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, is a member of the House Government Affairs Committee and told the Times-Georgian on Friday that neither Raffensperger nor anyone from his office showed up at the hearing held by the committee on Thursday.
“I understand [Raffensperger] had some litigation going on, but at the end of the day, we are a House committee in the midst of an investigation for a highly contested presidential election,” he said. “It was very upsetting to me. I’ve always tried to be supportive and find ways to be supportive of the secretary of state’s office. But nobody from the secretary of state’s office showing up to that hearing makes it hard for anyone to say anything good about the secretary of state’s office right now.”
He added other states already appoint their chief elections officials.
“I think we have to seriously look at that,” he said. “You have, in the midst of an election, where you have so many people questioning the integrity of the voting process, and then you have the secretary of state that refuses to meet with the committee. That’s pretty much saying, ‘I don’t have to respond to you, and I don’t have to answer those questions.’ That’s no way to be as a secretary of state.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told the newspaper on Friday that if Ralston’s proposal makes it to the Senate, he and other Senate lawmakers will act on it.
“I have obviously seen what the speaker has said, and they will take action on it,” Dugan said. “We will take action on it should it make it to the Senate. The Republicans are in charge now, but we haven’t always been, and we might not always be. We want to make sure there’s a process that is fair regardless of who is in power.”
Dugan was one of the Senate leaders who earlier this week took aim at the current absentee vote process and vowed to take up eliminating at-will absentee voting in Georgia and outlawing ballot drop boxes when the Legislature reconvenes.
Infighting nothing
new within state GOP leadership
Although this infighting is serious and may seem new within the Peach State, former UWG political papers archivist Dr. Michael Camp told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that this kind of internecine conflict has been around for years. Camp is now an independent political scholar.
“There have been intra-Republican, intra-party tensions for at least a generation, going back to the election of Sonny Perdue in 2002 and him taking office in 2003,” Camp said. “Perdue was known for being kind of a difficult to person to work with, even among other Republicans. We’re seeing that play out at the federal level with the Department of Agriculture employees getting angry at him for various things.”
Perdue, who served two terms as governor, is now U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
Camp said former state House Speaker Glenn Richardson, who was the Republican House floor leader in 2002, met with Perdue after his election, the new governor “launched into an agenda” of wanting to increase taxes on alcohol and tobacco in a meeting between him, Richardson and House minority leader (and former Congressman) Lynn Westmoreland.
“For Richardson, and especially Westmoreland, that was a kind of a weird thing because Perdue was the first Republican elected governor since Reconstruction in over 100 years,” Camp said. “He wanted his first initiative in office to be a tax increase, and Richardson tried to talk him out of it to say, ‘You can’t symbolically have your first big initiative as a Republican — the anti-tax and anti-government party — be an increase in taxes on alcohol and tobacco.”
Camp said he has talked with other state representatives who served during this time, who told him that Perdue staffers who would come to their offices at the state Capitol and “basically dictate” what they would do on committee.
“It was an imperious and imperial way to conduct oneself basically,” he said. “Perdue saw himself as the dictator of the Republican party telling Republicans in the state House what they were going to do and kind of got off on the wrong foot. The Republicans started off the new millennium bitterly infighting among themselves and not getting along.”
The fighting
continues, but with new players
Fifteen years later, Trump endorsed Kemp during his run for governor in 2018, giving the former secretary of state a boost against former state Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams. Camp said Trump “might now feel betrayed” by Kemp because Georgia chose a Democratic candidate in the presidential election.
Camp said because U.S. Sen. Loeffler has criticized Raffensperger and even Gov. Kemp for their handling of the November election, he thinks Kemp, in turn, feels “betrayed” by the business leader he appointed as a U.S. senator earlier this year. Kemp appointed Loeffler to fill the remainder of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term following his retirement in December 2019.
“I’m sure Kemp feels betrayed by Loeffler because he appointed her to the seat, and she has stayed silent and complicit in the face of Trump’s attacks on Brian Kemp,” Camp said. “I don’t have insight into President Trump’s mind, but I’m sure he feels embarrassed because he lost a state in the Deep South and that it’s the most reliably conservative state that he has lost. He’s attacking Brian Kemp and he probably feels betrayed.”
The Capitol Beat News Service contributed reporting to this article.
