An early morning, four-vehicle accident in Tallapoosa took the life of a good Samaritan last week, according to Georgia State Patrol.
A preliminary report said that the chain of events that killed Haralson County resident James “Luke” Garrett, 60, began at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, when a Dodge truck tried to turn left from Georgia Highway 100 to the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp and was struck by a Ford Focus traveling north on Highway 100 through the intersection.
The Dodge was disabled in the intersection while the Focus came to rest on the right shoulder of the road, troopers said.
Garrett, who was driving a Honda, stopped in the left lane and got out of his car to aid the people in the crash. After he got out of the car, a GMC truck hit the Dodge, bounced off and hit Garrett, then the Focus and next a guard rail.
Garrett was taken by ambulance to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen where he was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m., said Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson.
The accident is still under investigation, according to Franka Young, information officer for the GSP.
