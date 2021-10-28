Speakers at UWG’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast painted a contrasting picture of an economy still affected by the pandemic with good — and not so good — indicators leading into the new year.
“COVID has really turned our lives upside down, as you all know, we’re not back to normal,” said Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, who virtually attended the breakfast at the University of West Georgia.
It’s changed the way people spend money, going from two-thirds spent on services to purchasing things — lots and lots of things, said Dr. William “Joey” Smith, chair of the Department of Economics at UWG.
And that has created some growing pains as the country shifts its infrastructure to accommodate the spending change, said Dr. Sally Wallace, dean of Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University.
That spending, one sign of a good economy, has led to increased prices, particularly in housing, which has shot up across the country, Yun said. Nationally, inflation has kicked up 5.4% in September, he said. But he added that is not a rate to be worried about yet.
The unemployment rate is low throughout the six-county West Georgia region including Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson Paulding and Polk counties. The highest unemployment rate in the area in the second quarter was Douglas County, with an unemployment rate of 3.5%. Haralson County was sitting at 2.8% and Carroll County at 2.9%. All are considered good rates.
“Typically, we think of 4% to 6% as the natural rate of unemployment,” Smith said. “That’s the rate where we assume that people are just moving between jobs.”
Throughout the whole region, the unemployment rates are at or below pre-pandemic rates, and initial unemployment claims are just about 1,000 people away from pre-pandemic rates, he said. That’s a welcome change from April 2020, when initial unemployment claims peaked in the region, 12.6% in Carroll County and Smith said.
“We saw them go to a place where we’ve never seen them go in this county, in any of these counties,” he said.
Judging by those numbers, the economy would seem to have recovered. But unemployment numbers are tempered by other workforce numbers.
The six-county region has lost about 6,500 people in the workforce. Paulding County, at 2,095 people or 2.3% of its workforce, has lost the most. But every county in the region has lost some. Haralson had a loss of 210 people or 1.6% of its workforce. Carroll County, though, gained 574 workers an addition of 1.1% to its workforce.
People have left the work force for a number of reasons, including fear of COVID, retirement, stress or dissatisfaction with their jobs, burnout, or to care for children or relatives, Smith said.
At the same time, the jobs available have changed — for instance Haralson County lost 2.5% of its total jobs, 1.4% of goods-producing jobs, 3.4% of service-providing jobs and 3% of its government jobs. That is true throughout the state of Georgia which lost 3.4%, 3.4%, 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.
Carroll County lost a total or 1.6% of its jobs, losing 6.2% in goods-producing jobs, and 4.1% in government jobs. But it gained 0.8% in service sector jobs.
“I would argue that right now we’re not in a traditional labor shortage,” Smith said. “At the same time, we definitely have fewer employees out there than what companies want for their positions that are available. There’s fewer at the current wages that people are offering. So, we’ve got something going on.”
Smith believes that there is a mismatch of skills for the jobs available in the area, he said.
It’s worth noting that two local counties bucked the job-loss trend — Coweta County added 1.9% to its total jobs while Paulding County added 1% to its total jobs.
While some jobs may be disappearing, construction jobs were on the uptick. However real wages for the construction workers was down. Similarly, retail jobs are up, but real wages are down. That’s not true of the whole region, though, Smith said. Real wages for manufacturing in the county are up — a lot.
“The stuff that we make locally is in high demand,” Smith said. “Car parts, even though the automotive industry is suffering from a chip shortage, car parts are in demand. Fabricated metals are in demand. Plastics and rubber is in demand and specialty food products are in demand.”
And although overall the automotive industry is seeing declines because of decreased inventory, even the car manufacturers in the area — Honda, Hyundai and Kia — are seeing a bigger market share, he said.
Wallace said all this has helped the state with its revenue.
The state’s revenue was up 13.5%. The state had a $3.7 billion surplus most of which ended up in its rainy day fund, Wallace said. The state’s sales tax was up 17.7%, fuel tax was up 9.4% and hotel motel tax was up 50.3%. Georgia’s gross domestic product is up 6% over the first quarter of 2021, she said.
And while all this spending is going on, supply is tight and prices are increasing. Leading the charge is housing the prices of which are up across much of the nation.
“Prices are rising simply because we don’t have enough inventory,” Yun said.
But he thinks that will change as the supply increases and he believes that will happen soon. For one thing the support for homeowners who lost their jobs and got behind on their mortgages is ending. That could mean more homes headed for foreclosure. Additionally, housing starts are up, bringing new inventory to the marketplace.
“Builders are making money and they will build more homes and that will mean more inventory by spring of next year,” Yun said
There are a couple of negatives dealing with real estate going into the new year, he said. Interest rates will begin to rise and that will put additional pressure on home buyers particularly first time home buyers who are already getting squeezed out the market by rising prices.
Additionally, one segment of real estate has been hit hard by COVID. Not only has it made it easier for people to live farther from work, it’s made office real estate less desirable, Yun said.
“The work-from-home phenomenon has really changed some of the dynamics,” he said.
One issue that will dog the region is the rate of COVID vaccination. The west Georgia region has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state and Haralson County is the lowest in the six-county region, with 34% fully vaccinated, according to Department of Public Health records.
Carroll County was slightly higher at 37% fully-vaccinated. With the possibility of more COVID variants sweeping through the country, that puts the region at risk, not only economically, but physically, Smith said.
“For about every additional 1% that we increase vaccination rate, we reduce the number of COVID deaths in the state by 267,” Smith said. “That’s significant.”
