Carrollton City Schools is going for a test drive — a year-long test drive according to Superintendent Dr. Steve Albertus.
Carroll EMC posted photos of a school bus being charged at one of their charging stations on-site at their headquarters on Highway 113.
The post read, "Look what we caught charging in our parking lot! An #ElectricSchoolBus that Carrollton City Schools is testing out"
Albertus confirmed to the Times-Georgian that they are indeed utilizing one electric school bus.
"We are currently test driving one electric school bus in our system over the next year to determine its range, feasibility and overall impact on transportation in our district."
Albertus added that while school officials are evaluating this particular option, the school is "prioritizing being good stewards of our resources while trying to stay ahead of changing technology."
"We are taking into consideration student safety, cost, and the environmental impact for future bus purchases and this test run allows us to do that more effectively," Albertus said.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 authorizes EPA to offer rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses, according to the EPA website.
EPA announced on September 29, 2022 it would nearly double the funding awarded for clean school buses this year following high demand from school districts across the United States that applied for the 2022 Clean School Bus (CSB) Rebates. This is the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, which President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created with a historic $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country. EPA received around 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for over 12,000 buses. The applicant pool includes submissions from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and federally recognized Tribes. The 2022 rebate program will fund approximately 2,500 school bus replacements.
