"When a man’s ways please the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him." — Proverbs 16:7.
We want other people to like us, and sometimes we will do anything to win their approval. But God tells us to put our energy into pleasing Him instead. He is the only One that really matters.
God leads you where you didn’t plan to go in order to produce in you what you couldn’t achieve on your own. Always have eyes that see the best, a heart that forgives the worse, a mind that forgets the bad and a soul that never loses hope. Be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others. Judge no one, just improve yourself.
A dead battery can’t jump a dead battery. Get away from people who can’t charge your spirit when you need a jump!
Seven things to remember when things go wrong. 1. Pain and failures are both normal parts of life. 2. Like everything else, this too shall pass. 3. Worrying and over-thinking isn’t going to change anything. 4. Your scars show your strengths, not your weakness. 5. Every little struggle matters. Nothing is wasted. Keep going. 6. Don’t let other people’s negativity get to you, it’s not your problem. 7. What’s meant to be, will be.
Never underestimate the power of prayer. One small prayer can change your life forever. Remember, the God on the mountain is still the God in the valley. Never disrespect your gut instinct. You are not paranoid. Your body can pick up on bad vibrations. If something deep inside you says something is not right about a person or situation, trust it. Stay humble and give God the Glory!
