Following a two-year absence, glass recycling bins are making their way back to three Carroll county convenience centers.
Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB), in cooperation with Carroll County government and Strategic Materials, Inc., announced Tuesday that glass recycling is being reintroduced to two county convenience centers, Newnan Road and Dyer Road, in mid-October. The third bin will be placed at the Temple Convenience Center at a later date, pending renovations to the site.
The bins will be collection points for mixed-color and food-grade glass items used for food packaging. No other types of glass will be accepted, according to a release issued by the county.
Residents of Carroll County have access to 10 convenience centers, all of which accept regular household trash and select recyclables, including cardboard, metals, and aluminum cans. The Newnan Road and Dyer Road centers also accept plastics #1 and #2, most commonly used in drink bottles and milk jugs. For additional information on acceptable recycling items and locations in Carroll Count, visit kcbga.us.
According to the release, Carroll County is able to redirect tons of material from landfills each year, saving money on transfers and fees. If county residents fill just one bin each month per year, the county can save up to $5,000 in landfill fees.
Only 30% of 10 million tons of glass used every year in the U.S. is being recycled. Glass used as food packaging is 100% recyclable and is one of the easiest materials to reprocess as it can be endlessly melted and used to produce new jars and bottles with no loss in quality. It can also be used in fiber-glass insulation and as a filler in various construction applications.
Keep Carroll Beautiful is the certified Keep America Beautiful affiliate serving Carroll County. Through education, litter programs, beautification efforts, and recycling events, the organization is working towards the goal of a clean, green, safe, and beautiful community.
An electronics recycling event open to all county residents is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 in Carrollton at the Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Villa Rica Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can drop off old, broken, and/or unusable electronics. KCB ships the materials to a recycling facility in Atlanta.
KCB asks that all the cords and cables be removed from the electronics and packed in a bag. Items should be placed in trunk or back seat away from valuables or other items. Recyclers should stay in their vehicles and allow volunteers to remove the materials.
Most participants are in and out of the event area within five minutes.
Since 2005, Keep Carroll Beautiful and many local partners have diverted tons of hazardous materials from landfills and, if possible, sent those materials to certified recycling centers.
For more information on Keep Carroll Beautiful, visit keepcarrollbeautiful.org.
