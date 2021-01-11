Georgia lawmakers started the 2021 legislative session this week with the news that tax revenue was up, meaning they may not have to make cuts to the state budget.
The 7.7% increase in December was announced late last week by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Before that announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told the Times-Georgian that state legislators intend not to make any budget cuts when they begin deliberating on the upcoming budget next week. Most of the state’s budget comes from income and sales tax revenues.
State legislators returned to the Gold Dome in Atlanta on Monday for the start of the 2021 legislative session. Election reforms will be the focus for lawmakers this week, Dugan said, but legislators will also have other priorities, especially a budget for the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s net tax collections in December totaled $2.4 billion, an increase of nearly $172 million, compared to December 2019, according to Kemp’s office. Compared to the 2020 fiscal year, revenue collections totaled $12.5 billion, an increase of 6.1% or $722 million.
Meanwhile, individual income tax collections increased by 7.2% in December, driven in part by a 17.3% decrease in refunds issued by the revenue agency. Corporate income taxes were up 13.9%.
Alcohol and tobacco tax collections were also way up, which has happened regularly since the coronavirus hit the state in March. But hotel taxes were down 27% from December 2019 because residents are not staying in these lodges as frequently because of the pandemic.
The one thing lawmakers are required to do by law is pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and Dugan told the newspaper that he and other lawmakers will begin that process next week.
Dugan and other Georgia legislators needed to cut $2.2 billion in June from the state’s financial plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, including $950 million in K-12 school funding, because they thought revenue collections would tank during the coronavirus recession.
State agencies were bracing for a 14% cut to the budget in May, but Gov. Kemp reduced that figure to 10%, in part by agreeing to pour $250 million in reserve funds into the state budget.
Dugan said that tax revenue is up “significantly” this year based on the income tax portions of the enhanced unemployment insurance that has been given to Georgia workers throughout the pandemic.
Kemp is expected to unveil his 2021 budget proposal on Thursday, nearly a week after announcing a healthy tax revenue picture for the Peach State last month. Through Georgia’s budget, taxpayers help educate children, provide health care, build roads and bridges, manage parks, investigate crimes and incarcerate criminals.
The state budget also provides basic medical coverage and funds public health programs that are fighting the pandemic.
“We don’t want further cuts,” Dugan said last week. “Now, 72% of the budget is kind of restricted on what we can impact anyway. If we have to reduce significantly, my concern — and the concerns that we have — is that some of the smallest budget line-item areas, whether it be the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, even if you cut them a little bit, it has a much larger impact on them because they are not receiving close to the same amount of dollars as some of the larger budget items.”
State Rep. J. Collins also told the newspaper the “economy has been running strong,” but he added 2021 may be a difficult budget year. This may mean a shift in budget priorities during the new session.
Collins represents the 68th House District, which includes Villa Rica and parts of Carroll and Douglas counties.
“Two years ago, we were talking about some things, doing some tax breaks and giving teachers pay raises. The conversation has obviously had to change because you have a list of wants and needs. Those needs have to be met first.”
