It may be a few years late, but the long-awaited Highway 61/Punkintown Road roundabout in Villa Rica is getting built.
Work crews were expected at the notorious intersection on Friday after doing some preliminary work earlier in the week, according to Joe Schulman, communication’s director for Georgia Department of Transportation, District Six.
The intersection is currently controlled by a three-way stop on two of the busiest thoroughfares in Villa Rica and has been the source of endless complaints by motorists. At peak traffic hours, the line of cars and trucks stretch for literal miles as individual drivers negotiate their way through the stop signs.
The roundabout system that will replace the three-way stop is a traffic control method that has been increasingly favored by GDOT to handle congested thoroughfares. It allows traffic to flow uninterrupted through an intersection and exit smoothly onto side roads.
Although classified as a “quick response” project by GDOT, the 61/Punkintown roundabout has been on the books since 2016. Even so, the project has moved much faster than the North Loop project, which has been planned since the mid-1960s but is only expected to begin construction next year.
Despite the glacial pace of GDOT projects in general, this roundabout project could be done within a month — provided there is warm, dry weather, Schulman said on Thursday.
Roundabouts are in common use across the country but are still rare in Georgia. There are currently only two other roundabouts in Carroll County, both of them on Alternate Highway 27. One of them is located just south of the Carroll County Jail and the second is in Whitesburg.
But they may become more common, especially in Villa Rica, where there are two other roundabouts being discussed, one of which may turn out to be the largest such constructions in the state.
In February, the City Council approved resolutions to indicate the city’s support of two additional roundabout projects recommended by GDOT. One of these would be constructed at Highway 78 and Highway 61/Industrial Boulevard.
That would result in a massive, multi-lane roundabout at the current Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, and Bank OZK locations. The project has been compared by city officials as the size of Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., a traffic circle that controls 10 intersections in that metropolitan city.
The second roundabout would be built at the intersection of Highway 78 and Rocky Branch Road.
The actions by the council were a pro forma part of the process of getting the ball rolling on the projects. No timetable was presented.
When the North Loop is built, it will make a direct connection between State Route 101 (Rockmart Road) to 61 (the Dallas Highway.) Both of those intersections are scheduled to be controlled by roundabouts; in fact, the Highway 61 roundabout will be only a short distance from the one now under construction, based on current plans.
And Punkintown Road, which is already scheduled for a major rehab, may have a series of roundabouts as it transitions to Mirror Lake Boulevard and Liberty Road.
The volume and speed of traffic on that roadway have been the source of numerous complaints, and City Manager Tom Barber in April suggested a series of roundabouts as a means of slowing it down. Nothing further has been discussed about such a plan in subsequent council meetings.
