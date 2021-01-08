The 2021 legislative session is set to begin next week, during which lawmakers will tackle both funding and various legislation affecting education.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that one of the major things they will look at during session is dual enrollment, specifically, making the program more sustainable.
Dugan described the dual enrollment program as a “thermostat” that needs to be adjusted, or “turned up and down,” so legislators will be looking at the different modifications needed that will make the program sustainable for the next decade to come.
Last year, one of the largest topics discussed was teacher pay raises. Governor Brian Kemp campaigned on a platform of $5,000 teacher pay raises, and $3,000 of that has already been fulfilled.
The remaining $2,000 was discussed last year; however, when the pandemic hit, not only were they unable to accomplish that, but education as a whole saw a 10% decrease in funding.
Education in 2020 was cut by approximately $950 million, or almost half of the budget’s total reduction of $2.2 billion. But this is attributed to the fact that education has the largest percentage of the budget, which is also approximately half, making the cut proportional.
But this year, Dugan said that they do not want to make further cuts. When the session starts next week, they will have a better idea of how large their budget will be.
Dugan said that legislators had the “full intention” of giving teachers another raise last year.
“If we have the money, that will be one of the areas that we immediately address, because we did promise that and even though it’s a year later, we think it’s important to get done,” said Dugan.
If it is possible to fund the raises, Dugan said lawmakers’ goal would be to give the full $2,000 rather than a smaller amount.
This year in the Georgia Department of Education, educators have been addressing the concept of high stakes testing, with Superintendent Richard Woods looking to decrease testing as much as possible.
Due to the pandemic, 2020 testing did not occur and Woods sought to have that happen again in 2021. But his waiver request was denied, causing him to seek an alternative method by reducing the impact of test grades on a students’ final grade to virtually nothing.
Dugan said that the legislator’s attitude on that subject is that, “the more opportunity to have them teach and the less time they’re having to serve as testing proctors, the better we all are.”
There are testing requirements outlined as the federal minimum, but for any that are not, Dugan said that they can lower, they will lower.
“We suspended some of them based off of COVID last year, and the world didn’t fall apart. I would like to see some of those changes be made permanent,” said Dugan.
