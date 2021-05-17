From Dream to Reality in four years

A dream became a reality on Saturday when I walked across the University of West Georgia’s stage to become a first-generation college graduate.
Since I was in the third grade, I have known I wanted to become a journalist. I began early, getting involved in the morning announcements at Jackson Elementary and M.D. Roberts Middle school, both in Clayton County. When I started at Mt. Zion High School (also in Clayton County), I was writing my own articles based on events I had witnessed.
Now, not only am I writing for a newspaper, I have a bachelor’s in mass communications, specializing in convergence journalism.
Per UWG requirements, I was only allowed to invite four guests to the ceremony, which was kind of tough for me since I have a big family. To celebrate with me was my mother, Angel Jackson; my sister, Michellé Mincey; my grandmother, Charman Jackson; and my friend Sarah Lovett.
“It brought so much joy to me seeing you graduate from college,” my mom told me afterward. “I am just so happy and proud of you for making it this far, and having a job in your field even before you graduated.”
The journey was a long one, but it was full of love, laughter, tears, fears — and accomplishments. There were times when I felt like giving up, but the support from my mother and family motivated me to finish.
My oldest brother, Ramond, was shot and killed in 2017. After I received the call from Michellé about Ramond, I wanted to quit school. I felt empty and lost all at the same time. Honestly, I thought my college career was over, but that was only the beginning of me fighting back harder.
I realized I still had a mission to do, and that I wasn’t doing it only for myself.
“Ever since Ramond passed, I haven’t had time to grieve him for real because there is always so much happening,” said Angel. “So when I saw Taylor walk across the stage it gave me a breath of fresh air.
“I felt at peace. Something I haven’t felt in years. I don’t even know if I ever been this happy in my life. It brought so much joy, I can’t even put it into words — it’s just that amazing.”
Graduating from college was something that I have been working towards my entire life. School is not for everyone, but I knew it was for me because I have a plan for my future. And I knew that attending college was the only way to achieve it.
While I was enrolled at UWG, I worked as a full-time manager at McDonald’s. In addition, I was a news editor for the West Georgian — which is a student-run newspaper — while also taking 18 credit hours.
The end of the semester got really, tough, when I had project after project to submit. The pressure was overwhelming, so during the graduation ceremony, as I sat among hundreds of graduating students, my emotions were all over the place; it felt so unreal.
“One thing about it, is you always handle your business,” my mom told me. “I see great things happening for you now and further down the line.”
My mother has been my biggest supporter in and out of school. She is the strongest, hardest-working woman I know. She put her life on hold at age 15 when she had my brother, Ramond, and has been a single mother since.
Throughout the years, she has made a lot of sacrifices for us, working hard each day to make a better life for me and my siblings — Ramond, Michellé, Octavius, Treasure, Micah and Jaden. Therefore, I felt it was only right to push through my own difficult times and give her something to be proud of.
At the age of 4, I lost my father, Michael Goss. Growing up without him was one of the hardest things I have experienced. I didn’t have the luxury of talking to him, but I always had my mother, who took on both roles.
“I am so proud of my sister,” said Michellé. “Even with all the odds stacked against her, she did not make any excuses. She could have used the loss of her father as a way to rebel, but she didn’t.”
I wanted to make everyone’s blood, sweat and tears worth it. I knew there was a lot riding on the line, especially with me about to make history within my family.
“At first I felt like a failure, like I wasn’t doing anything right,” said Angel. “But now I feel like the proudest mom in the world. God knew I needed this with everything I have experienced. It made me feel like I did something right.”
After graduation, my mother and sister Michellé threw me the biggest and best party I have ever had. The turnout was amazing, and it meant more to me that my big sister planned and catered everything. She did such an amazing job, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.
As of now, I plan to keep working and learning the craft. Within the next two to three years, I would love to travel to a Spanish speaking country to do some work as a reporter, and in about 10 years, I can see myself as a global news anchor.
