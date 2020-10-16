Tanner Health System is again partnering with West Georgia Urology this November to offer free prostate cancer screenings in west Georgia.
Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in men and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death.
Fortunately, prostate cancer is extremely treatable if detected early, which can be done with screenings, such as a prostate exam.
A prostate exam is a quick and relatively painless way for a physician to diagnose prostate cancer before any symptoms are present — and when treatment can be the most effective.
“It is very important that men get screened for prostate cancer,” said Christopher Powell, MD, a board-certified urologist with West Georgia Urology and a member of the medical staff at Tanner Health System. “These screenings are free and they give us the best chance at catching prostate cancer early, which is vital to successful treatment.”
Men who are age 50 or older, or men under age 50 with a family history of prostate cancer, should be screened.
Men who have a family history of prostate cancer and Black men should especially consider receiving a screening at an earlier age. However, men of any age who may have prostate symptoms should be screened.
Screenings will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists offices in Carrollton and Villa Rica.
Everyone will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside buildings.
Sanitization stations will be set up throughout practices.
West Georgia Urology is the practice of James Cullison, MD, Kevin McLaughlin, MD, Christopher Powell, MD, and Mitchell Rauch, MD.
To schedule a screening, call 770-812-9053. Registration is required. Additional criteria may apply.
