As of Friday afternoon, there was no timetable for a return to full access into the city of Franklin or when a majority of the citizens would get electrical services back after a midnight tornado devastated the Heard County seat.
However, County Fire Chief Steve Wirth said in a telephone interview that the good news is there had been no reports of deaths or injuries from this severe weather event at the time he spoke with The Times-Georgian.
“The majority of Franklin is still without power,” said Wirth. “There’s limited access to the city. We still have a lot of downed trees, power lines and power poles.
“The majority (of the damage) was in Franklin in the Newnan Street area and along Highway 34 heading towards Newnan.”
Newnan, 20 miles east, was also ravaged by the same tornado, marking the first time the western part of Georgia was hit with such activity after similar incidents over the past two weeks in Alabama.
In that state, there were five reported deaths in Shelby County on Thursday.
The storm was responsible for one fatality in Newnan according to the Newnan Times-Herald. The newspaper also reported that the tornado was an EF (Enhanced Fujita scale) 4, which the National Weather Service says can have three-second wind gusts from 136 to 165 mph.
Also in Franklin on Friday, Wirth said a Georgia Emergency Management Agency assessment was taking place looking at the property damage.
“We’re working hand-in-hand with Georgia Power,” said Wirth about the delicate work of removing downed power poles, which need to be made safe before any movement is done.
Heard County schools closed Friday in the aftermath of the storm. Rodney Kay, Heard school superintendent, said they just need power restored to be good to return to classes.
In an emailed response to inquiries about events in Franklin, a representative from the Herald Citizen said the newspaper operation did not have internet access and could not post any reports.
The email further stated, “no injuries reported as of yet but tremendous damage in downtown Franklin ... Power lines and trees down, lots of structure damage to businesses ... Several roads impassible…”
In addition to the GEMA, Wirth said the Department of Natural Resources and the Troup County Road Department were among those assisting local officials.
The fire chief said an emergency siren activated once the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at around midnight. He said people were also able to receive cell phone alerts at a time when most people turned in for the night.
“We were real fortunate,” said Wirth about no lives being lost. There were other factors about this storm Wirth said were too early to know, such as the rating of the tornado and estimates on the cost of the damage.
Carroll County was another fortunate area early Friday morning. Board of Commissioners communications director Ashley Hulsey said there was no damage reported in the county, even though the track of the storm took it on a line in the southwestern portion from Bowdon to Roopville.
“It was closer than we anticipated,” said Hulsey. “We feel terrible about what happened in Coweta and Heard counties.”
Hulsey said he heard from Carroll Emergency Management Agency director Tim Padgett that personnel from Carroll was dispatched to Coweta County to assist in recovery efforts. That included attempts to clear trees from roads, aiding utility companies in restoring power to customers and getting people trapped by fallen trees out of those neighborhoods.
“My heartfelt sympathies go out to those impacted by today’s early morning storms,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a statement released Friday. “As we begin to assess damages, I encourage impacted policyholders and those with concerns or questions about their insurance coverage to reach out to my Consumer Services team (800) 656-2298 or (404) 656-2070.”
Some tips King’s office has for impacted policyholders include documenting all losses by taking photos of damage and being wary of door-to-door public adjusters who may scam consumers when they are most vulnerable.
An outbreak of 48 tornadoes occurred in the southeastern United States March 16-18, 25 of which were in Alabama and three in southwestern Georgia.
