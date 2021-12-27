Even as Foxhall Resort in south Douglas County has added villas, a $10 million clubhouse and other amenities in recent years, a Westin Hotel and conference center that have been talked about for a decade have been elusive.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2016 approved an incentive package that was to bring the hotel and conference to fruition. But there were issues with funding.
Foxhall is now back before the BOC asking for a different agreement that could get the hotel and conference center off the ground by late next year, according to Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County.
Pumphrey made a presentation to the BOC at its Dec. 13 work session laying out the new proposal from The Merrill Trust, which owns Foxhall.
The project now covers 50 acres at the resort and includes a 250-room Westin Hotel, 200 unbranded rooms in villas, a 50,000-square-feet conference center, a 20,000-square-feet clubhouse, two restaurants, two bars, a market and light retail, according to a letter Pumphrey wrote to the BOC.
Pumphrey also stressed in the letter that Foxhall will not be annexed into the city of Chattahoochee Hills, a prospect that had been entertained earlier this year.
Under the new request, the development authority would provide a 15-year tax abatement to Foxhall and redirect hotel/motel taxes generated by the project to cover debt service and offset marketing costs.
“We’ve heard a lot of the concerns,” Pumphrey told the Sentinel. “So it’s trying to find that middle ground to where the project still is a significant economic generator for the county and that the project also gets a sufficient tax break to where they can sell those bonds in the bond market. I think that’s what we have.”
Pumphrey said the way the new proposed abatement is structured, Foxhall would be exempt from property taxes on 50 acres for the first five years. In the sixth year, property taxes would start being phased in until year 16, when Foxhall would pay 100% of property taxes.
Under the old deal approved in 2016, Foxhall was to have received a 30-year property tax abatement on 95 acres, Pumphrey said.
Pumphrey said there is precedent for a 15-year abatement, noting that Google was recently given a 15-year abatement by the BOC. Switch was given three 10-year abatements for its data center facilities, Pumphrey said.
Under the new deal, roads built by Foxhall would remain private and be maintained by the resort instead of the roads becoming public and being maintained by the county like in the old deal.
All local sales tax would be paid to the county and school system under the new deal. In the 2016 deal, sales tax generated by the development was designated to cover bond indebtedness.
Both the 2016 deal and current deal would involve the development authority issuing bonds for the conference center. However, in the new deal, non-recourse revenue bonds with no financial obligation to county taxpayers are being used, Pumphrey told commissioners in the letter.
Hotel/motel taxes would go to Foxhall to cover bond indebtedness under the 2016 and current proposals.
Pumphrey said plans are for the new proposal from Foxhall to go before the BOC at its first meetings in January.
He said an analysis by Georgia Tech showed the project generating $49 million in fiscal impact over 15 years — $32 million for the county and $17 million for the school system.
Asked what would happen to Foxhall if the BOC doesn’t agree to the new proposal, Pumphrey said he’s not sure.
“They may just seek alternatives with the site,” he said. “ But it wouldn’t have its optimal use, I don’t believe, if it’s not approved. … Maybe it just winds up being a residential site, which would not be the optimal use of it.”
Elaborating on what he meant by “optimal use,” Pumphrey said if Foxhall becomes primarily a residential site, it might bring in a quarter of the $49 million fiscal impact projected from the Westin and conference center.
“With residential you also have more services that are associated with that,” he said. “So it’s why we do economic development. You attract commercial and industrial development into the community so that you can try to balance out the cost of services. So, the more you can bring into the digest, the better services that you can provide, the more improvements you can make to your parks, the more you can improve roads and all those various things. So you need that commercial offset. Otherwise, it’s going to be solely residential, and residential, if it’s all residential, it just doesn’t pay for itself. And so you need those offsets to make the community more attractive.”
