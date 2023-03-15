Four teenage suspects have been arrested in connection to two murders following a March 4 birthday party in Douglasville.
As three of the suspects were making their first court appearances before Chief Superior Court Judge William H “Beau” McClain on Wednesday morning, Sheriff Tim Pounds was holding a news conference at DCSO headquarters at the same time.
Timothy Coleman Jr., 18, of Austell, and 17-year-old twins, Chance and Chase McDowell, of Douglasville, were all arrested Tuesday and have been charged with malice murder.
Kingston Cottman, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm or knife or a crime.
The four are all charged in the March 4 deaths of Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, after a Sweet 16 party on Sitka Drive.
Pounds said Coleman was arrested in Cobb County and the McDowell twins were arrested in Douglas County.
Chance McDowell was listed as an offensive lineman on the New Manchester High football roster for the 2022 season.
Moon and Hill are described as innocent bystanders who were trying to flee the gunfire.
A warrant McClain read in court stated that Coleman shot Hill in the back of the head and that Moon was shot in the back with a 9mm gun.
During the news conference, Pounds held up what he described as a "Glock 9" in a plastic bag that he said he believes was used in the March 4 shootings.
The gun was confiscated when Coleman was arrested in Cobb County, Pounds said.
Coleman had 19 warrants in all, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault for shooting seven other minors who were at the party.
District Attorney Dalia Racine said more charges could be brought up on Coleman and the McDowells as the investigation continues.
Pounds said the killings were gang related but that the victims killed and injured weren’t the targets.
“The folks that was hurt and killed were not the intended targets," Pounds said. "They was innocent bystanders."
McClain denied bond for Coleman and the McDowells after reading off the charges. They were brought into the courtroom separately dressed in orange and white striped jumpsuits with their hands and legs shackled.
Pounds said more arrests are expected, but he said he didn't have an exact number.
Pounds did not say if the $40,000 reward offered by the sheriff's office and Board of Commissioners played a role in the arrests.
When asked what led to the arrests, Pounds said ‘hard old-fashioned' police work.
“These guys (investigators) worked just about around the clock,” he said.
At the end of the press conference, Pounds was asked if he had a message for the parents.
"You know it’s so sad as we was coming in with the inmate yesterday they was burying our little guy that they murdered," he said. "And I’m going to say this to the people and I hope they really abide by it. Parents can’t be children’s friends. Parents got to be parents. Now these kids are so young to be committing such horrible crimes. And once again, it comes from home raising. You got to go back to being a parent. You’ve got to do that if we’re going to get a handle on our children because we’re losing them at a bad pace. Bad pace. It’s going to take the parents to assist me in helping stop this. It’s going to take the parents and the community."
