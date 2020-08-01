Four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Carroll County in the past two days, including three on Friday.
Georgia Department of Public Health reports show that as of 3 p.m. on Friday, there have been 46 total deaths among Carroll County residents. This includes three new deaths on July 31 and one death recorded on July 30.
DPH has reported that there are 1,687 COVID-19 cases in the county, with 421 of those cases occurring in the last two weeks.
Statewide, Georgia has seen a total of 186,236 cases, 3,752 deaths, 18,689 hospitalizations, and 3,414 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 178,323 confirmed cases in Georgia and reported to the CDC, making Georgia seventh among all other states in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.
With 3,488 deaths reported to the CDC, Georgia is 13th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, New York City, and eight other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions.
In Carroll County, hospitalizations for COVID-19 within the Tanner Health System remain high. The system released a weekly report on the virus on Friday, which has information as recent as July 30.
There were then 57 COVID-19 confirmed admissions to the health system’s 366 total licensed beds, which accounts for 15.3% of all total inpatient beds system-wide.
There are 36 hospitalizations at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton or 19.8% of 181 total licensed beds. Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica has 20 COVID patients or 13.7% of 145 total licensed beds. Tanner Medical Center in Wedowee has one patient of 15 total inpatient beds and Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has no patients.
The health system has performed 14,118 total tests, with 2,013 of those tests being positive and 238 tests awaiting results. This results in a 14.51% positive rate, which is an increase over last week’s rate.
Last week’s report was updated on July 23, when the health system was reporting 1,633 cases, meaning that in the past week, there have been a total of 380 cases over that seven-day period.
The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
