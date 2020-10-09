Teachers at Carrollton City Schools received a special treat at the end of the week when the 2020-2021 Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation awarded grants totaling more than $23,000 to 58 lucky recipients.
The awards were announced in the foundation’s signature “Prize Patrol” style Thursday and Friday, which included a team of foundation board members and school administrators surprising the recipients in their classrooms. Grants were awarded to nine teachers at Carrollton High School, seven at Carrollton Junior High, 17 at Carrollton Upper Elementary and 24 at Carrollton Elementary.
Teachers submit grant applications that are reviewed by a committee of foundation board members who determine the award recipients. Some of the more unique projects funded this year include the launch of the new Guitar Strings Program at CES, sight reading grants for CJHS and CHS choral programs, and the “Breathe Easy” outdoor art area for CJHS.
“With Employee Giving and the community Golden Giving campaigns continuing to grow, the board was thrilled to be able to increase Instructional Excellence Grant funding this year,” said Laurie Fleck, executive director of the foundation. “We appreciate all those who donate to the CCS Education Foundation for allowing us to make innovative educational grants a reality for our teachers.”
The Instructional Excellence Grant program began in 1994 with five teachers sharing $2,000 in funding. Since then, more than $250,000 has been awarded over the past two decades, providing teachers a financial outlet to support instructional projects or programs that are not funded through traditional sources.
