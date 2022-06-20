Many young people who make a name for themselves starring in high school sports and other activities often leave their hometown city limits signs in the rear view mirror and never look back as they move on to greener pastures and brighter lights.
That's not the case for former Carrollton High Trojan star athlete, Jonathan Jones. The former Auburn Tiger standout cornerback and current New England Patriots' veteran not only keeps returning to his roots, but has made a frequent habit of literally giving back to his hometown and high school alma mater.
Saturday morning at the Pope-McGinnis Student Activities Center on the CHS campus, Jones sponsored a sports camp for local youngsters that featured a variety of athletic skills competition. Prizes were awarded, tee-shirts distributed, souvenir pictures made and sack lunches were handed out to participants.
"This is home. This is where I am from," Jones said when asked why he keeps coming back and sponsoring free events for local youngsters.
"I was given a lot here, so I just want to give back to the community and to the school," he explained.
Saturday's event sponsored by Jones follows a pattern of repeated instances of benevolent projects that he has sponsored recently, including a sneaker give-back program in which used athletic shoes were turned, refurbished, and returned to local kids,
He also spoken to classes at Carrollton High.
Jonathan Jones has certainly not been a "one-and-done" when it comes to his hometown.
Following stellar careers in football and track with the Trojans, he was awarded a scholarship to Auburn University where he became a four-year starter at cornerback and was twice selected second-team All-SEC. He later graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
Jones signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and earned a spot on New England's 53-man roster. While playing in three Super Bowls, he won a ring in two, and led the Pats in tackles in the Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams that was played in his backyard, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in 2019.
However, Jones' career hit a roadblock in last season's sixth game when he suffered a shoulder injury against the Dallas Cowboys that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
"I've worked real hard to come back from that and I should be ready to go when preseason practice starts next month," he noted.
Jones maintains residences in Boston and Atlanta.
