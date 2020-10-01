A west Georgia state trooper and former radio operator in Villa Rica has received a high-ranking promotion.
Lieutenant Stephanie Stallings was appointed to serve as Lieutenant Colonel of the Georgia State Patrol and Director of Support/Administrative Operations.
Stallings’s appointment was effective on Thursday. She had previously been serving as Director of the Public Information Office for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The appointment was one of several changes in the department announced Wednesday by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Lieutenant Colonel Chris Wright was approved to serve as the next Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Colonel of the Georgia State Patrol. Major William Hitchens was also approved to serve as Lieutenant Colonel of the Georgia State Patrol and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
At the start of her career in 1997, Stallings was a radio operator at Post 4, located in Villa Rica. She graduated from the 79th Trooper School in 2002 and was assigned to Post 29 — Cedartown after graduation.
Stalling was later assigned to the Executive Protection Unit in 2003, where she served on the protection detail for former Governor Sonny Perdue and First Lady Mary Perdue from 2003 to 2007.
In 2013, Stalling served as Corporal, Sergeant, and was eventually promoted to Sergeant First Class at Post 48, — Atlanta. It was then in March 2019 that she was transferred to the Public Information Office in March 2019 and was promoted to Lieutenant in July 2019.
Stallings was raised in Douglas County, and she and her husband, Chris, reside in Paulding County. They have three children: Morgan, Carter, and Sophia.
Stallings is an active member of the Department of Public Safety’s Critical Incident Support Team and serves on the Brain & Spinal Injury Trust Fund Commission.
“With distinguished careers spanning several decades and an unparalleled commitment to the safety of all Georgians, incoming Colonel Chris Wright, Lieutenant Colonel Billy Hitchens, and Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie Stallings embody that leadership,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I am grateful for their willingness to serve, and look forward to working together to ensure Georgia’s best and safest days are ahead.”
