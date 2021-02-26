After four decades in which he was either in prison or homeless, Johnny Lamar Parker says he is on the path to redeeming the mistakes of his past and to reconnect with his family.
In December, the Times-Georgian shared segments of Parker's life as part of a report on housing issues in the county, which included the circumstances that force some people to be homeless.
Parker grew up in a broken home in Habersham County. He said he experienced years of physical and emotional abuse from his family until he decided to leave at age 15.
Parker lived the next four decades homeless, then served a prison sentence for an abduction he committed in 1988. It wasn't until Parker overdosed and permanently damaged his vocal cords a few years ago that he managed to afford housing, thanks to his disability check.
Today, Parker, 59, rents an apartment in a building owned by Carrollton-based charity. He planned to move into the Carrollton Housing Authority facilities but changed his mind earlier this year.
"I changed my mind about that because they try to control you," he said. Parker explained that after years of literal and psychological imprisonment, he will not let go of his freedom for the sake of a better and cheaper apartment.
"I've struggled all my life," he said. "I'm gonna do what I want to do until the good Lord takes me away."
Parker said he is now doing well in all forms of life. In the past, Parker could barely manage to afford food for himself. However, he now has enough savings to potentially rent a home, thanks to a recent increase in his disability check. Unfortunately, Parker said he has not found anywhere affordable yet.
"That's my goal," he said. "I'm not going to live in this cockroach-infested dump all my life. God has bigger and better things me."
Parker considers himself a God-fearing man, so he tries to atone for previous sins by sharing his testimony and helping those in need. Having been in their shoes, Parker offers his tiny studio-apartment space for homeless people seeking warmth during the winter months. This has gotten him in trouble with his property manager at times.
He said he also buys food and supplies for people who need it.
"I lived a hard life," he said. "Sometimes you can't help the choices you make."
Parker made considerable steps to distance himself from his past, but there are some things he still can't escape. Having spent almost 20 years in state prison, Parker has been unable to release his instinct to defend himself. He is cautious and defensive when answering the door to unexpected guests.
"You really don't want to mess with me," he said. "But I'm tired of fighting."
As he reminisces his life, Parker noted that he had not spoken to his family since he got out of prison in the 2000s. Little did he know, his older sister, Linda Murphy, had contacted the Times-Georgian to help her reconnect with her long-lost brother.
Murphy allowed her brother to stay with her for a short stint after being released from prison. She said she was forced to kick Parker out because he beat up his adult nephew and did not follow her no-alcohol rule.
"I was 'buckwild' when I got out of prison," he explained. "I couldn't help myself after spending years in prison."
After Parker heard the news of his sister's desire to reconnect, he got emotional and said, "You are the answer to my prayers. You know why? Because every night for the last few years I've prayed to get in touch with my family."
On Wednesday afternoon, Parker called his sister. During the conversation, he apologized for his past mistakes, and they shared their love for one another. Murphy then updated Parker about the rest of the family. Unfortunately, he learned that his entire family, other than Murphy and her son Jimmy, had passed away. Parker became hysterical and cried as he took that "hard pill."
Murphy shared that she is disabled and has chronic heart failure. She said heart disease runs in the family and that it was the cause of some family members' recent deaths. At the end of their conversation, Murphy and Parker agreed to visit each other soon.
"I will walk to Tennessee to see my sister if I have to," Parker said.
