The Board of Regents voted Tuesday to name former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the sole finalist for the position of chancellor of the University System of Georgia (USG), according to a press release issued late Tuesday by the system’s office of communications.
The Board will take action on the Chancellor position at a future board meeting, no sooner than 14 days from naming a finalist.
The decision follows a national search during the past year to identify an individual to lead one of the top public university systems in the nation. USG’s 26 public colleges and universities, which includes the University of West Georgia, enroll more than 340,000 students and employ more than 48,000 faculty and staff to fulfill the system’s teaching, research and service mission across the state.
“USG and its institutions have an international reputation of innovation, workforce preparation and student success and that attracted an outstanding group of candidates for the Board to explore,” said Board Chair Harold Reynolds.
“Ultimately, Gov. Perdue stood out for his impressive experience and leadership in public service, as well as his vast understanding not only of Georgia and its communities but of the issues facing the University System as we move forward,” Reynolds noted.
A former two-term governor of Georgia, Perdue served as Agriculture Secretary from 2017 to 2021. There, he managed a workforce of 110,000 employees in the U.S. Department of Agriculture with the stated objective of being the most efficient, effective and customer friendly agency in the federal government.
During his tenure in Washington, Perdue led the USDA to stabilize and secure the food supply chain during the pandemic and launched the Farmers to Families Food Box program to ensure the most vulnerable Americans were fed.
A veterinarian and agribusiness owner, Perdue served as Georgia governor from 2003 to 2011. He reformed the state budget and focused on eliminating wasteful spending. His efforts created 200,000 jobs and helped stimulate the state economy, turning a budget deficit into a substantial surplus.
Additionally during Perdue’s term as governor, high school graduates posted the highest graduate rates and SAT scores in state history.
Perdue also served in the Georgia Senate from 1991 to 2001, including as Senate President Pro Term from 1996 to 1998.
Born in Perry, Georgia, on Dec. 20, 1946, Perdue was raised on a farm in Bonaire, he graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Georgia.
Perdue is also a veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. He is married to the former Mary Ruff. They have four children, 14 grandchildren and have served as foster parents for eight children awaiting adoption.
“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service,” Perdue said.
“Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local levels and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch,” he explained.
“Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as Agriculture Secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research.”
Perdue said that he wants to make a difference (in his role as chancellor) by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens.
“I am honored to be considered for such an important role,” he said.
The Board began its national search in January 2021, following an announcement by Chancellor Steve Wrigley that he would retire July 1, 2021. In the interim, Executive Vice Chancellor for Operations Teresa MacCartney has served as acting chancellor.
The University System of Georgia has experienced an almost 33% increase since 2011 of students earning degrees annually. In 2021, it awarded an all-time high of 72,929 degrees despite the COVID-19 pandemic — the most in system history.
Additionally, the USG has received approval from accreditors to create the first-of-its-kind Nexus degree, a targeted degree of 18 hours for students at any stage of their career who seek skills in high-demand careers, including cybersecurity, financial technology and film production — all areas which play an important role in Georgia’s economy.
Nineteen citizens of varying backgrounds from throughout Georgia, one from each of the state’s 14 congressional districts and five at-large appointees, comprise the membership of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. Members are appointed by the the governor and serve seven-year terms and may be reappointed to subsequent terms by a sitting governor.
