The Georgia High School Association plans to move ahead with plans to start high school football next month after meeting with public health officials.
The meeting included Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Athens Banner-Herald reported Wednesday. Toomey had expressed concerns earlier in the week about moving forward with fall sports, but the meeting was solely an advisory session and no decisions about delaying fall sports were made, according to the newspaper.
All nine schools within the Times-Georgian’s coverage area will start the football season on Friday, Sept. 4, the beginning of the Labor Day weekend.
The GHSA Board of Trustees had unanimously decided on July 20 to postpone all fall sports at state high schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
According to the schedule, each team’s season will still have 10 games and a five-round playoff.
Professional and amateur sports — including high school teams — were given the green light by Gov. Brian Kemp in June to resume training and competition provided that they followed self-imposed distancing and cleanliness rules.
In light of the confirmed schedules, Carrollton High School head football coach Sean Calhoun shared his opinion on GHSA’s decision.
“It’s good to see something you can actually start counting down the days toward,” he said. “It’s starting to feel a little bit more real. Still not totally real, but a little bit.”
Bowdon High School head football coach Rich Fendley shared a more candid response to the news.
“It feels great knowing [GHSA] has said we’re going to be playing football,” he said. “That being said, I remind my kids that at any moment they can take this season from us, just like spring sports.”
Depending on the number of COVID cases that may be occurring in a community as students return to class, the GHSA may shut down the football season this year. The organization expects all schools to continue reporting any and all positive virus cases to their offices.
All high school football schedules can be viewed at www.ghsa.net.
