Food deserts concern health authorities because those who live in one may not be getting the proper nutrients they need, causing and exacerbating other ill health effects.
A food desert is an area where it is difficult to obtain good quality food, and they occur in both urban and rural settings. Many parts of Carroll County are considered to be food deserts.
And when a person lives in a food desert, they will find it more difficult to access healthy foods, whether because of a lack of transportation, low income, or simply limited healthy options in their area.
Tanner Health System in Carroll County and Wellstar Health System in Douglas County have made assessments of health needs of the various west Georgia counties, each identifying a lack of nutritious options as a problem.
“Individuals and families who lack consistent access to enough healthy food may have a higher risk of developing chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes. Food insecurity can also make management of these and other health conditions more challenging,” according to the Wellstar assessment.
The assessment from Tanner Health System shows that diabetes prevalence, management and death is the same as or worse in Carroll County than it is statewide, as well as obesity in residents.
Cardiovascular health is also worse in the county when compared to state and national data, with higher levels of heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol for those in the population receiving Medicare.
A current dietary report from the USDA assesses that about half of all American adults have at least one chronic disease that is preventable, many of which can be at least partially attributed to poor quality eating and physical activity.
These preventable diseases include cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and poor bone health.
“Food insecurity is an important but often overlooked factor affecting the health of a significant segment of the American population. Poor nutrition is one of the leading causes of the obesity epidemic,” according to the Wellstar assessment.
Tanner outlined in its assessment that among the top five concerns that need to be addressed in the west Georgia region, as identified by participants in focus groups, placed not only nutrition, diet and food insecurity at number 2, but obesity and being overweight was at number 3 and chronic diseases and diabetes were number 5.
Healthy eating can look different depending on the individual, but generally will include meeting specific daily calorie requirements. The USDA has a tool for Americans to learn about what healthy eating looks like for them, called MyPlate.
The program’s website, choosemyplate.gov, not only outlines what healthy eating looks like, but offers solutions for eating healthy on a budget for those whose barrier to healthy foods is its cost.
In Friday’s edition of the Times-Georgian, other barriers for meeting good nutrition — such as transportation — will be explored.
