You probably live in a food desert.
Under guidelines set by the federal government, in fact, most of Carrollton is a food desert; that is, a place where people do not have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. But despite this strict definition, there is more to the story.
The United States Department of Agriculture, using information last updated in 2015, tracks where food deserts are with an interactive map called the “Food Access Research Atlas.”
Areas are analyzed within cities and counties by its census tract; a small portion of a county or city from which statistics are gathered. There are several census tracts in each of west Georgia’s counties.
This map tracks food deserts by its technical definition — a place that meets both low income and low access qualifications. In its most basic definition, a place is considered “low access” when residents in an urban area are more than one mile from the nearest supermarket, or in rural areas, are 10 miles from the nearest supermarket.
Under this definition, within Carroll County, a majority of Carrollton is considered a food desert, along with sections of Villa Rica and Temple. However, the Mt. Zion, Bowdon, Roopville, and Whitesburg cities are not.
This can be attributed to the classification of rural vs. urban, which is determined based on population. The USDA classified Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Temple in its atlas as “urban,” whereas the remaining areas in the county are classified as rural.
Within the west Georgia area, other locations classified in this atlas as being a food desert include parts of Haralson County — including everything south of Highway 78 and north of the Carroll County border.
The only areas of Villa Rica that are classified as a food desert are in the Carroll County portion of the city; the 40% of the city in Douglas County is not considered a food desert.
However, Douglas County is still home to some food deserts. A majority of Douglasville north of Interstate 20 qualifies as a food desert, even though the city is classified as urban. The northern section of Lithia Springs, as well as the area between it and Douglasville, are also considered food deserts, as is a section of Winston.
One contributing factor to living in a food desert is transportation, since access to food depends on how far a person to travel. Access to a vehicle can be part of the qualification.
When vehicles are taken into account, approximately half of Carrollton is no longer defined as a food desert, whereas areas of Tallapoosa, Bremen, and Buchanan start to show up on the atlas.
Despite being defined as food deserts, the areas of Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Temple generally have more stores with fresh food within their city limits.
In Carrollton, residents can find a Walmart, Aldi, Publix, Kroger, Ingles, and two Food Depots, among others. In Villa Rica, there is also a Walmart, Publix, Ingles, and Food Depot. In Temple, there is an Ingles and a Food Depot.
The only large chain supermarket in Carroll County not in one of these three cities is the Piggly Wiggly in Bowdon. As rural areas, these locations must be within 10 miles of the nearest supermarket, despite none of the cities themselves being larger than 10 miles across.
This means even if a supermarket is not in the actual city limits, so long as it is within 10 miles, those census tracts will not be considered food deserts.
However, these areas are home to discount stores such as Dollar General and convenience stores.
In Wednesday’s edition, the Times-Georgian will explore further how these low-cost alternatives affect those living in a food desert.
