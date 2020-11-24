Food Desert Profile: A loving daughter

While spending quality time as a couple recently, Trevor Mooney realized he had run out of cat food, so he whisked his girlfriend, Angel Flight, to the local Dollar General in Mt. Zion for a quick purchase.
It’s not uncommon for Flight, who lives in Mt. Zion, to drive to what is the only store in town other than a gas station. It’s Flight’s favorite place to buy herself food and supplies because of her budget and its close proximity to home, where she cares for her ill mother.
“I shop here a lot,” Flight said, who also considers the discount store to be her “grocery store” of choice.
Flight, 23, is a family caregiver. Mooney is 29 and babysits his friend’s child for room and board. While Mooney lives in Bowdon, which has a grocery store, his significant other has no other store nearby.
“Most grocery stores are 15-20 miles away, so this is about the closest and most convenient place for her to buy food,” Mooney said.
Although health authorities do not consider Mt. Zion to be a food desert, community members such as Flight, her family, and friends might differ.
“I remember the first day Dollar General opened up in Mt. Zion and everybody was excited,” she said. “This is the first store we had in Mt. Zion because we have such a small town.”
If Flight needs fresh groceries or medication for her mother, she must drive 20 minutes out of her way to the Walmart in Carrollton. That timeframe can substantially grow depending on traffic.
Flight can’t pay for her mother’s groceries and medication on her own, so her stepfather steps in to carry that load.
The young caregiver doesn’t receive a paycheck for caring for her mother, so to not burden her family, she relies on food stamps to purchase her own food.
“I’m a huge momma’s girl,’ she said. “I have to take care of my mom.”
Flight is one of many individuals in Georgia enrolled in the food stamps program. She receives only $195 a month, about one-sixth of what an individual earns with a minimum-wage job in Georgia.
Flight is currently applying for additional financial support from Social Security Disability Insurance for her learning disability, but she also suffers from depression and anxiety.
With her current $195 budget, Flight said she survives by cooking her own meals and eating such food as pizza rolls and bagels from her local discount store.
“You gotta do what you gotta do to stay alive,” she said.
Mooney went on to explain how it’s possible for people like Flight, who shop solely at Dollar General, to cook tasty meals for themselves.
“It depends on your cooking style,” Mooney said. “If you’re one to follow recipes, it’s not going to work for you. If you’re one to throw whatever ingredients you got in your cabinets, it’ll work.”
Flight learned to live off of easy meals like grilled cheese sandwiches or cereal on a daily basis during her short stint in Ohio. Having a budget-minded persona and living around the corner from a Dollar General molded her lifestyle to what it is now.
Today, Flight purchases a variety of foods from her current local discount store including its meat products.
“It’s not the same as Walmart, but it still gets you full,” she said. “The goal is for me to live the next day.”
