Carrollton and Villa Rica will be lowering their flags to half staff until Wednesday as a sign of respect to two fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers.
The deaths of officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood were announced by the department following last week’s riots.
On the evening of Jan. 7, Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police reported that he was injured while physically engaging with protesters.
When Sicknick returned to his division office, he collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Capitol Police later reported the off-duty death of Officer Howard Liebengood, who died on Jan. 9 at age 51. Major media outlets are currently reporting that his death was as a result of suicide following the Capitol riots.
On Jan. 10, after some delay, the White House announced that flags on the building would be lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of Sicknick and Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers.
The cities of Carrollton and Villa Rica followed suit and will be flying their flags at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
The Office of Governor Brian Kemp had not issued an order to lower flags and Carroll County was awaiting guidance from the governor’s office.
