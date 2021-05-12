Five Oak Mountain students accepted to Georgia Tech

Five Oak Mountain students have been accepted into Georgia Institute of Technology — Samuel Erben, Annabelle Pike, Scott Powers, Sarah Richardson, and Zack Vavrik.
The fact that so many seniors have been accepted into one of the South’s finest research and engineering universities is considered a testament to Oak Mountain’s educators, who have more time to work closely with students because it is a smaller school. OMA has a full-time college counselor who has been working with each student beginning in their freshman year to help the students achieve their postsecondary goals.
“As a small college-preparatory academy, our class size, student to teacher ratio, along with the academic rigor offers students the foundation for college acceptance,” said Katie Kilgore, director of Admissions and Marketing.
“Our students also have many co-curricular opportunities to participate in whether it is through the arts, athletics, clubs, and a senior Internship. That is required, where they gain leadership experience that other larger schools cannot offer to every student.”
For the most part, Georgia Tech was a top school choice for all of the students, but each of them will be pursuing a different major. All are HOPE eligible students, and possibly eligible for the Zell Miller Scholarship.
Two of the five students have received additional scholarships. Powers received a partial scholarship through a Georgia Tech Alumni group, and Richardson received a National Army ROTC scholarship that covers three years.
Erben hopes to initially pursue a doctorate degree in Aerospace Engineering. As a long term goal, he would like to work for NASA or even a rocketry company where he will get to design and build new rockets.
Erben also said he would like to apply for the astronaut program. During his time at OMA, he has participated in OMA’s Academic Team as Varsity Co-Captain, Varsity Soccer, Literary (piano and impromptu speaking), and One Act Play.
“I was overjoyed,” said Erben of learning of his acceptance. “I had been anxiously waiting to hear the news and was relieved when I found out I had been accepted to attend one of the top engineering schools in the world.”
Pike is currently exploring her options. As of now she is a business major and is excited for the different fields she will have explore in this path. She has participated in several OMA Varsity sports, Student Government Association, and One Act Play.
“I felt a mixture of excitement and relief,” said Pike. “It has always been my dream to go to Georgia Tech.”
Powers plans to study Computer Science, and hopes to pursue a career as a software developer. Within computer science, he is interested in computer vision and machine learning. He has participated in OMA’s Varsity Soccer, Chess Club, OMA Science Fair, Student Government Association, E-Sports Club, and the Academic Team.
“It was really exciting to open up my acceptance letter,” said Powers. “I always wanted to go to Georgia Tech and learning that I now have the opportunity, all my hard work has paid off.
“I believe Georgia Tech will provide me with a wealth of opportunities in the field of Computer Science.”
Richardson will be taking on International Affairs and Modern Language. She plans to use her degree to aid in law school admission, as well as commissioning into the Army’s Intelligence branch. She will hopefully have an education delay so she may attend law school first.
She has participated in OMA’s Academic Team as Varsity Co-Captain, One Act Play, and Literary Dramatic/ Humorous Interpretation.
“I was shocked when I received my acceptance letter,” said Richardson. “I had even waitlisted previously and had been committed to my safety school, and as soon as I had been admitted, I committed.”
Vavrik will be pursuing chemistry. After his undergraduate career, he plans to apply to medical school. He has participated in OMA’s Varsity Basketball, Key Club, Student Government Association, and Literary Extemporaneous Speech.
“I felt pure joy and relief knowing that I was going to be able to attend a good college,” said Vavrik.
