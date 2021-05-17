On May 8, Carrollton High’s Grisham Stadium was the site for Unity in the Community.
“It was an awesome event,” said Jacqulene Bridges, Carrollton mayor pro tem. “I appreciate Carrollton Superintendent Mark Albertus for allowing me to mark the legacy on embarking this event as a yearly event. As we continue to grow our community.
“Even though we have had negative all around us, we can still bring Unity in our Community by way of Using New Ideals Together You-niquely (UNITY). The numbers may have been few, but the atmosphere was powerful and productive.”
As part of the program, Bridges said Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason gave an encouraging motivational speech, Gyla Gonzalez gave “powerful” words and she herself spoke positive words of unity for all to relate.
She said there a special offering for Carrollton Police Officer Rob Holloway and his family. Officer Holloway was hospitalized after being shot during a high-speed chase through Carroll County on April 12 and was recently transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for further treatment. The offering amounted to $173.
“I thought that was amazing considering the fact it was not many of us,” said Bridges. “God always leads his people. It’s not about the numbers for me. It’s about the process and new beginnings, and we have to start somewhere and prepare, and then we all will prevail as God has appointed us to do.”
Bridges said there were several participating vendors and donators who shared the vision: West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, West Georgia Cardiology, Coweta Judicial Circuit, Carroll County NAACP, Reconnecting Back With The Community non-profit, Glory to God TV and several others.
“That is what it will take in our community,” she said. “This was the very first Unity in the Community extravaganza in our city. Everyone was invited to this one and you will be invited to the next one. Think about what you have that you can bring to this community in a positive, impactful and productive way to make it better. All of you played a major role in this event, so don’t give up on the opportunities to grow and learn in our community.”
