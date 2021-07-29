The first phase of a plan to expand broadband service in Carroll County could be complete by the end of this year, or the start of 2022.
Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative CEO Tim Martin made that prediction Thursday during a work session of the county Board of Commissioners.
CEMC has partnered with Bremen-based SyncGlobal in a plan to bring fiber-based high speed internet to rural areas of the county.
The power company and the telecom have begun a three-year buildout of a network bringing broadband coverage to underserved parts of Heard, Carroll and Haralson counties.
Since receiving grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, the companies have been working with the federal agency to meet engineering and environmental qualifications, while also identifying expansion areas around the original grant area.
Martin’s comments were made during a discussion by commissioners on a resolution to participate in a broadband funding program along with the development authorities of Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Heard counties.
All the counties have a similar need for broadband expansion and the resolution sets out an agreement between them to seek federal grants to boost broadband deployment.
The county’s required 10% matching contribution for the grant would amount to $2.2 million.
The actual grant request has to come from the county’s development authority rather than the Board of Commissioners which, in effect, did voice support of the application.
Initial field work for the first part of the CEMC/Syncglobal initiative began in early February as SyncGlobal deployed teams of staking and mapping engineers into the region.
In March, the partnership said that it could take 24-36 months to build Phase I, but that would depend on weather conditions or other unforeseen hurdles. Regardless of the completion date, the companies said customers will be connected along the way as sections are constructed.
In a statement issued Friday, commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said that increased broadband access would be a boon to both education and business:
“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC to hopefully provide broadband, a much needed service that will benefit our youngest student citizens, their working parents, and even their grandparents in an effort to enhance everyone’s quality of life here in Carroll County.“
In other business on Thursday, Carroll County Finance Director Alicia Searcy provided the commissioners with copies of the May 2021 financial report and a SPLOST update through May 31.
Through the end of May, which is the 11th month of the 12-month fiscal year that ended June 30, the county had received $59,868,002 in SPLOST revenues.
As far as expenditures through May 31, the various Carroll County departments spent $49,270,193. Estimated revenue for the entire fiscal year that ended June 30 was budgeted at $55,569,500.
“Kudos to all our department heads and staff for keeping expenses in line with what we had budgeted,” Searcy said.
