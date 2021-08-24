The final two public hearings regarding Carroll County’s proposed millage rate is set for Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Commissioners plan to set a millage rate that will have the effect of increasing property taxes by 3.734% over the rollback millage rate.
The hearings will be held in the Commission Chambers, located on the third floor of the Carroll County Courthouse at 323 Newnan St. in Carrollton.
Each year, the board of the tax accessors is required to review the assessed taxable value for property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. The process is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The future expenditures tentatively approved or being considered by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. That makes a tax rate under state law, and requires three public hearings before the millage rate is finalized.
The first public hearing was held on August 19, and the final two hearings are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26. The Board of Commissioners has announced a Special Called Meeting on Aug. 31 at which time a vote will be taken on the millage rate.
