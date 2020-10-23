Final call to 'enjoy' local haunted attractions

Although Halloween is fast approaching, there’s still time for frightful adventures and family fun around Carroll County.
The spookiest time of the year will soon come to an end, leaving those who haven’t partaken in Halloween “Fear” only a little time to visit the various haunted attractions in west Georgia.
About 15 minutes south of Carrollton are the haunted trails of Camp Blood, where zombies and menacing creatures roam, waiting to scare the life out of anyone who dares enter their forest.
But if the trail seems too frightening, visitors can also enjoy a haunted themed miniature escape room, carnival games, a redneck fortune teller, a campfire where people can listen to Mama’s tall tales, a redneck movie theater, a concession center, and a gift shop where people can browse horror movie memorabilia.
Camp Blood is located at 2277 Whooping Creek Road and is open until Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday night. Admission is $25 per person.
On the opposite side of Carrollton lies Chaos Haunted House. The mysterious, dilapidated building holds horrifyingly unnatural beings that can turn strong people weak with fear.
However, the spooky maze doesn’t end when you exit the haunted house. The course continues into the eerie woods behind the building where more hair-raising action will transpire.
Also, don’t forget to dress accordingly, because a portion of the haunt is so cramped that visitors will need to crawl to make it out alive.
Chaos Haunted House is located at 2247 Highway 27 North and is open until Oct. 31 on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $15 per person.
If a conventional haunted house is not someone’s cup of tea, there’s Villa Rica’s infamous Ghost Train that places riders in the story of a lifetime along the tracks.
Within the gates of Pine Mountain, riders will experience the living and undead consequences of the Pine Town Witch’s feud for the heart of the mountain as they travel its haunted forest.
The Ghost Train is located at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum on 1881 Stockmar Road in Villa Rica. The haunted attraction is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Oct. 31.
Tickets cost $12 with a $2.02 fee for the online purchase. All visitors should arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time and must check in at the ticket office.
And just outside of Carroll County is Tallapoosa Ghost Stories: A Walking Tour, where guests are offered a night tour of the town as they learn haunted history, frightening tales, and ghost stories of West Georgia.
Granted, this is a 90-minute haunted tour, but it’s not full of actors who are ready to scare people to death. This family, friendly activity will whisk you along an interesting, yet chilling, trek through Tallapoosa.
Tickets for Tallapoosa Ghost Stories: A Walking Tour can be purchased in person at Papou’s Pizza on 2178 East Atlanta Street in Tallapoosa. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for those below 18 years old.
All tours will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the gazebo inside the League-Lowe Memorial Medal of Honor Park on 270 Robertson Avenue in Tallapoosa. Tickets must be on hand to enjoy the tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.