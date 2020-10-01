The Ferst Readers of Carroll County has given out its 500,000th book this month.
Just 15 years ago, the Ferst Readers of Carroll County began its endeavor of expanding child literacy in the county. In this program, children ages birth to five receive free, age-appropriate books each month by mail.
The program first began in 1999 and is a national program, while the local program run in Carroll County began registering children for their books in 2005.
Karen Hartley with the nonprofit has said that this month, after operating for 20 years, the organization has given away a total of half a million books in the county.
Hartley said that one of the beliefs in the organization is that in the early stages of development a child’s literacy largely impact their education later. She advocates the necessity of building a solid foundation of the child’s literacy.
This year, the Carroll County program has served a total of 3,663 children and approximately 3,000 books are sent out a month. Since the beginning, the program has served 16,254 children.
The books are addressed to the child, allowing her or him to experience the excitement of receiving her or his own book in the mail.
Ferst Readers of Carroll County also has a new program named “Conversations Count” that is meant for parents and caregivers of young children, from birth to three-years-old, to help them understand early childhood development and the importance of reading to and talking with their children.
All of these books are paid for through local, individual donations and local fundraisers in the county. It is estimated that $40 is the cost for one child’s entire year of books.
In October, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, a fashion show, is typically held. However this year, the fashion show will not be happening due to COVID-19.
Hartley said that the organization largely relies on individual donations, which can be paid through their website at www.carrollferst.org. A check can also be sent to Ferst Readers of Carroll County P. O. Box 1922, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.