Ferst Readers of Carroll County, Inc. has competed an accreditation program and earned a Standards for Excellence Institute’s Seal of Excellence.
The organization is a nonprofit geared toward increasing childhood literacy by providing children ages birth to five with free, age-appropriate books each month in the mail.
The Standards for Excellence Institute awarded the organization with its Seal of Excellence after judging it in areas including: Mission, Strategy and Evaluation; Leadership: Board, Staff, and Volunteers; Legal Compliance and Ethics; Finance and Operations; Resource Development; and Public Awareness, Engagement, and Advocacy.
“The Standards of Excellence process for accreditation provides a structured approach to building capacity, accountability and sustainability in our organization,” said Karen Wild of Ferst Readers of Carroll County in a press release.
“It designates the high quality of Ferst Readers of Carroll County and provides credibility for improving the public’s trust of the organization as we work to fulfill our mission of strengthening our community by providing quality books and literacy resources for children and families to use at home during the earliest stages of development.”
Ferst Readers has been active in Carroll County for 15 years, and last month, the organization reached the 500,000 benchmark for books given away in the county.
This year, the Carroll County program has served a total of 3,663 children and approximately 3,000 books are sent out a month. Since its beginning, the program has served 16,254 children.
