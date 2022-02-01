NEWNAN – U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) announced that he will host his first Telephone Town Hall of the year on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with special guest U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). During the district-wide forum, Ferguson and Donalds will provide residents across the Third District with a legislative update and take live questions from participants.
“I’m in Washington to fight for a better tomorrow for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come,” Ferguson said. “We need to come together to get our economy moving again, support our law enforcement officers, and address the needs of America’s workforce as we find solutions to the challenges of our time. I’m excited to welcome Congressman Byron Donalds – a strong leader and voice in the House Republican Conference – for a wide-ranging discussion with the Third District on the issues facing our country. I look forward to having folks join us on this important Telephone Town Hall call on Thursday."
“Amidst the many crises currently facing our nation, it has never been more important for legislators to unite and work together to find sensible solutions on behalf of the American people,” said Donalds. “I’m excited to be joining my friend and colleague, Congressman Drew Ferguson, in a joint Telephone Town Hall. I look forward to hearing from the great people of Georgia’s Third Congressional District to provide them with a legislative update and listen to the issues that matter most to them.”
