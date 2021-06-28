Farms, with their rolling pastures and idyllic surroundings, may not seem to be a hazardous workplace. But agricultural work can be dangerous.
For example, the U.S. Department of Labor says that tractor accidents cause the highest number of deaths on farms, with overturns accounting for 44% of all tractor fatalities.
And even when tractors are not being used in farming, there are dangers.
On Saturday, Carroll County emergency personnel responded to a fatal accident in Roopville, in which a 69-year-old man was found underneath a Massey Ferguson 245 tractor. A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the vintage vehicle had rolled over the victim while he was working on it.
Other farm injuries result from interactions with other types of machinery, the handling of livestock, and other dangers, according to the National Ag Safety Database. There are also dangers of respiratory disease and other hazards posed by toxic chemicals, as well as broken bones or physical strain.
But it is the tendency of tractors to overturn while operating that causes the most concern among ag safety advocates. While newer tractors are required to have rollover protection systems (ROPs), the Farm Injury Resource Center notes that over half the 4.8 million tractors now operating are older machines without these safeguards.
A major component of Carroll County’s economy remains agriculture, so safety on the county’s farms is a priority.
According to county UGA Extension and Agriculture Agent, Paula Burke, every member of a farm family and their hired workers should be trained in life-saving techniques, including first aid and CPR. This can improve the outcome for any victim of an agricultural accident.
“Make sure everyone has proper training when operating any pieces of machinery,” said Burke. “Many people are afraid to ask for training, even when they need it.
“In rural areas where medical help may be several minutes away, the first person on the scene may need to initiate life-saving aid before emergency rescue personnel arrive,” said Burke. “Injuries that occur when the operator is in the field, alone, can leave the worker stranded for hours.”
When operating a tractor, she said it’s important to be aware of terrain characteristics that may increase the risk of a rollover, including ditches, holes, slopes, and unstable ground near roadways or embarkments.
As a precaution, Burke said it’s important to always alert someone with a two-way radio or cell phone when dismounting a tractor or other piece of equipment.
“If you do not call back after 10 minutes, someone should call you,” she said.
Sometimes farmers must operate their tractors on public roads to get from one field to another. But even in high gear, these vehicles don’t move fast. And they don’t operate the same way that other vehicles do, which can surprise motorists who have little experience interacting on the road with such equipment.
“One of the most common causes of accident on public roads is when motorists attempt to pass an SMV [slow moving vehicle],” said Burke. “In many cases, motorists mistakenly believe the farm operators are turning right when they are actually swinging to the right to make a left turn.”
For their part, Burke said, farmers should display an SMV emblem on their tractors whenever they drive on a public roadway to alert other drivers.
