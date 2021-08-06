Family searching for missing Temple woman

A Temple woman is missing and her family is asking for help finding her.
Glenna Rae Thomas, 39, disappeared from her mother’s residence in rural Temple after taking a shower on Tuesday afternoon, said her sister, Samantha Bachota.
“She was combing her hair,” Bachota said. “She asked my mom to watch Joe, which is her 22-month-old, so she could go to the restroom and that was the last time Mom saw her.”
Her mother didn’t hear Thomas leave and her purse with her money, car keys and phone are still in their mother’s house, her sister said.
“It’s in an area where there’s really not much of anything; it’s kind of a gravelly road,” Bachota said. “Everywhere she goes is with her phone and her purse. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Her mother didn’t know what to do, so she waited. After 24 hours, she called the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, Bachota said.
Investigator Heather Mecillas said the department had been unable to track Thomas because she didn’t have her cell phone. But they are investigating.
“The family is very worried. They have no idea what’s happened,” Bachota said.
In December, Thomas gave birth to stillborn twins and she had recently left an abusive relationship, she said. But, Thomas had seemed to be recovering.
“I just talked to her a few days ago and she’s been happier than she’s been in a long time,” Bachota said. “She’s been fine. She’s been talking a lot more to her friends that are in church and stuff. I think she’s been in a good place.”
Mecillas urged anyone with any information about Thomas’ whereabouts to call the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011 or email anonymously to haralsonshe riff@haralsoncountyga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.