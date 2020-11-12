While the University of West Georgia has had an increase in total enrollment, its full-time enrollment has decreased, according to an official report from the University System of Georgia.
USG has released its official enrollment report for its 26 universities, including UWG. The report shows that total enrollment for UWG’s Fall 2020 semester has increased by 1.4%, with a current enrollment of 13,419 students, according to the report.
This increase follows an unexpected decrease in enrollment for the Fall 2019 semester, which saw a 3.6% drop in total enrollment at the university.
That drop in fall students had an equally unexpected budget impact. And USG officials had said in November 2019 the effect of the drop in enrollment would not be felt immediately, but rather in the Fall of 2021.
The report also tracks “Full-Time Equivalent” (FTE). The report shows that 61.0% of the student body is enrolled full time, or a total of 11,332 students. The FTE for 2020 decreased by 0.9% when compared to Fall 2019. That is the second year in a row this category dropped, though it is not as large as Fall 2019’s decrease of 4.7%.
Of the 13,419 students currently enrolled at UWG, 835 were in dual enrollment, 2,622 were freshmen, 2,299 were sophomores, 2,185 were juniors, 2,296 were seniors, and 3,088 were graduate students.
This is an increase for the university in terms of graduate students, after 2,827 graduate students were reported as enrolled in Fall 2019.
A majority of the students were Georgia residents, with 991 out-of-state students and 135 out-of-country students.
UWG President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, who began his tenure earlier this year, said in a press release that the priority of the university under his new administration will be focusing on students, a sentiment he has repeatedly expressed in the past.
“Our priority at the University of West Georgia is, and always will be, the success of students and ensuring they are engaged in the richest university experience possible,” said Kelly. “This is the first look at UWG’s student body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this increase in enrollment, we are excited to invite these new students to UWG to be a part of our next chapter.”
