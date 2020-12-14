The Carrollton Police Department has issued a warning for residents about a phone scam going around the area.
The scam involves a phone call during which an individual identifies himself as Sgt. Daniel Keever of the Carrollton Police Department.
The caller then says that he needs to collect outstanding court fees or fines so that the recipient of the call can avoid jail time. The scam often involves making payments over the phone with cards.
Carrollton police are informing the public that they will never solicit payments of any kind over the phone, or meet to retrieve payments.
Police urge individuals to not speak to the caller. Instead, they should hang up and then call 911 or CPD regarding any questions involving a warrant or outstanding charges. Individuals should not give any personal information or make any payment to the caller.
Police advise that the callers have been very persuasive and have been successful in scamming some victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.