The faculty “No Confidence” vote for the president of the University of West Georgia has been postponed from next week and will instead be completed Nov. 9.
Dr. Brendan Kelly, current president of the University, received a vote of no confidence on Oct. 16 by a majority vote of the Faculty Senate. The initial vote passed 32 in favor, 14 against, and 5 abstentions among its 51 senators or their proxies.
The second step, a week-long general faculty vote of all faculty members, was originally scheduled to end on Monday, Oct. 26. However, the vote was moved to take place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.
If the vote passes, it will be sent to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. The Faculty Senate also finalized a statement on why the vote was passed, as “Senators shared a wide range of reasons for voting this way, but the following list outlines the common concerns.”
There were five reasons listed: “Lack of meaningful communication and substantive consultation; Lack of meaningful relationships with those he leads; Disrespect for the institution’s past and its people; Disregard for the principle of shared governance; [and] Fear of retaliation for speaking out.”
“Regardless of the result of the general faculty vote, the Faculty Senate expresses its hope for—and commitment to—healing and moving the University of West Georgia forward,” said the statement.
Kelly issued a statement after the senate vote last week noting that the previous seven months had been “challenging” for himself and the University.
“Despite all of these challenges, we are going to find ways to work together to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences for every student attending this university and all those who will,” Kelly said.
