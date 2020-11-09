A majority of UWG faculty on Monday voted to approve a resolution of no-confidence in president Dr. Brendan Kelly, but state university officials voiced their support of Kelly.
A weeklong vote by the full faculty concluded on Monday, with 263 votes in favor of the no-confidence resolution and 129 votes opposed. There were 55 abstentions, with a total of 447 votes cast out of the 512 eligible faculty. The resolution had earlier been adopted by the Faculty Senate.
After the vote was announced, Kelly issued a statement emphasizing that “Our mission is to educate and graduate the next generation of talent that West Georgia and Georgia at large require to meet the future.”
“I was hired to lead this institution to meet the changing demands of the 21st century, and I’ll continue working tirelessly to do so,” he added. “While 2020 has presented serious challenges with a global pandemic and significant budget reductions, those circumstances do not change the fact that our university has to advance to best serve the expectations, needs, and aspirations of every student currently attending UWG and all those who will. I remain committed to engaging with all campus stakeholders in the established governance processes and will continue to reach out to the campus community and its leaders.”
Dr. Daniel Williams, chair of the Faculty Senate, announced the results in an email to the general faculty.
“The voter participation rate was an astonishingly high 87%, which is an indication, I think, of how much faculty cared about this issue,” said William’s email.
The Faculty Senate passed the no-confidence resolution in October, noting that each of the faculty members had their own reasons for voting in favor, but that they shared five common concerns with Kelly’s leadership.
Those concerns were listed as: “Lack of meaningful communication and substantive consultation; Lack of meaningful relationships with those he leads; Disrespect for the institution’s past and its people; Disregard for the principle of shared governance; [and] Fear of retaliation for speaking out.”
A majority of 32 out of the 51 faculty senators approved a vote for a no-confidence resolution. The vote was then required to go to a general faculty vote, and now that it has passed, the next step is to report the results to USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley and the Board of Regents.
Wrigley, who oversees the 26 public colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia, has previously issued a statement of support, but on Monday the chancellor issued a new statement reiterating the support Kelly has from the Board of Regents.
“The Board and I wholeheartedly support President Kelly and his work to lead UWG through tremendous challenges,” said Wrigley. “We are confident he and his administration remain focused on advancing the university’s mission and helping students succeed. That focus is essential for UWG to become a stronger institution to serve students and the community.”
The regents are not the only group in Kelly’s corner, as a statement on Oct. 15 from the Student Government Association also voiced their support for Kelly.
In William’s email to faculty, he asserted that the actions taken by the Board of Regents and Kelly are outside of the control of the Faculty Senate. Despite the vote passing, Kelly can only be removed by the Regents.
“I am certainly impressed with the thought that faculty put into this vote at every step of the way,” said Williams in his email. “The care with which the faculty senators approached their vote — and the degree to which they listened to alternative points of view and carefully weighed possibilities — was evidence of how strongly committed they were to the future of our university and how deeply concerned they were to vote in a way that would ensure the best possible outcome, whatever that might be.”
Williams outlined two possibilities that he believed could occur following the full faculty vote. The first is that Kelly would meet with the faculty and agree to a specific set of requests, however, Williams said that it was “the statistically less likely outcome (but one which I would personally welcome).”
This prediction is based on a precedent set at Columbus State University and the University of West Florida when university employees at those institutions approve a resolution of no confidence against their leaders.
“Conversations of this nature can be productive if the president is willing to negotiate, as the precedents at Columbus State University and the University of West Florida demonstrate. I would welcome these conversations, but whether they occur is entirely up to Dr. Kelly,” said Williams.
The second possible outcome predicted by Williams is that Kelly would “largely ignore the vote,” citing precedent at the University of South Carolina Upstate and the University of Akron, two other universities that passed a resolution of no confidence against the university leader. At these two universities, their respective leaders resigned months later.
“As the Faculty Senate stated in its resolution last month, “Regardless of the result of the general faculty vote, the Faculty Senate expresses its hope for — and commitment to — healing and moving the University of West Georgia forward.” I believe that that sentiment is just as true today as it was last month when the Faculty Senate adopted it. I sincerely hope that President Kelly will pay attention to this vote and use it as an opportunity for positive change in his relationship with the faculty,” Williams wrote.
