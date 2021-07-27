Faculty and staff moving into UWG's newest building this weekend

Classes for the 2021 Fall Semester at the University of West Georgia won’t begin until Aug. 11, but faculty and staff for UWG’s Richard’s College of Business will get an up-close look at their new home this weekend.
Those who will be working in Richard’s Hall, the most recent addition to the sprawling 665-acre campus will start moving into the building, well in advance of the Aug. 11 start of classes.
The ground was broken for the new college in October 2019, on the former site of Watson Hall, a large residence hall that was located adjacent to Maple Street. Watson was a three-story structure that had stood for almost 50 years until it was demolished.
The building, like the college itself, bears the name of Roy Richards Sr., who in 1950 began Southwire. From humble beginnings, the company has since grown into a worldwide company, spanning several countries and generating nearly $6 billion in annual revenue.
The new, three-level 68,696-square foot facility was funded earlier in 2019 by the state legislature as part of $14.9 million in bonds that were issued for its construction. Richards Hall will be home to the college’s 83 Richards College of Business faculty and staff members and the approximately 2,000 students who are seeking degrees in the university’s business programs at any given time each year.
Features of the state-of-the-art structure include classrooms, labs, multiple lecture halls, and student collaboration spaces.
Earlier this month, Dr. Christopher Johnson began his role as dean of the college.
The building is the first addition to UWG’s sprawling campus since the new Student Health Center opened in January, 2019. A year earlier, the expansion of the institution’s Biology Center was completed.
Currently, UWG’s Richards College of Business offers 10 undergraduate and four graduate degree programs. It is one of 780 business schools in 53 countries and territories that have earned the AACSB Accreditation and is one of 185 institutions that also hold the additional specialized AACSB Accreditation for its accounting programs. AACSB is considered the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.