Faulty concerns regarding budget cuts and other matters at the University of West Georgia were aired Thursday in the last of three Faculty Senate forums.
A panel of university officials made up of President Dr. Brenden Kelly, Interim Provost David Jenks, and two deans, Pauline Gagnon and Meg Pearson, answered questions from faculty about UWG’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The university has had to take action to account for a shortfall in state funding and reduced enrollment by incoming freshmen. These actions have included cuts in the budget in many areas.
The $193,568,127 fiscal year budget recently approved is a reduction of $13,787,220 compared to last year.
The three revenue streams that experienced the largest drops were from the state, auxiliary, and tuition.
During this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers cut funding to all state universities as part of a reduction in the entire state budget. That accounts for nearly $7 million in the cuts or approximately 10% of the state funds from Fiscal Year 2020.
The next largest drop was in the auxiliary section, which experienced a reduction of $4,613,451. Tuition accounted for a $3.6 million drop.
Funds from the state make up 31.28% of the budget, tuition makes up 30.60% and auxiliary makes up 24.7%.
Personal Services was budgeted for $142,606,146 in expenditures by the university, which is approximately a $6.4 million cut when compared to the last fiscal year. This expenditure type makes up the largest portion of total expenditures.
Operating Supplies make up the second largest cost, which was cut by $5.8 million to a total of $36,561,516.
During the forum, faculty members also raised questions on employment, including new contracts for instructors and the university’s decision to not conduct furloughs.
Jenks was asked when faculty would be extended their new contracts, which has yet to happen. Jenks assured the instructors that contract renewals would be “soon,” perhaps even by today, July 31.
The instructors also asked why furloughs were not used in the budget plan to “save staff jobs.” Furloughs had previously been planned by the University System of Georgia. Kelly responded that the state university system controls furloughs.
He also said that the cuts to the budget were a “base budget cut” and he added that he has never been through a cut of that type where it came back. Furloughs, however, are only temporary solutions.
The issue of “reductions in force” among staff has caused concern, which include a petition on a website called United Campus Workers of Georgia that calls for “no Staff Layoffs at UWG.”
While the cuts would occur among staff, not faculty, Matt Franks, president of the American Association of University Professors at UWG, issued a statement on the topic.
“The faculty members I have talked to are deeply concerned about staff cuts, and many would be willing to take a temporary pay cut in order to save more staff jobs. Faculty depend on staff every day, and cutting staff means that faculty will have to do more administrative work. Plus staff cuts ultimately hurt students more than anyone, because it means that faculty have less time to devote to our primary responsibility, which is teaching,” said Franks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.