When it comes to housing, there’s no such thing as one size fits all.
It’s a person’s income that determines how well they are housed — or even if they have a home at all. Some people with large incomes can have all the room they want; some people with small homes may struggle to pay for that.
When housing is too expensive for the wages that are available in an area, then not only do those homes stay vacant, the jobs have no takers.
In west Georgia, individual job sectors are decreasing, and the cause could be tied to the amount of housing in the region — or specifically the lack of housing.
This was the finding in 2019, when the University of West Georgia presented its annual Economic Forecast for the area.
The presenter, Dr. Joey Smith, went on to say that the issue isn’t that the houses aren’t being built, but that the developers and home builders aren’t targeting the correct demographics.
“We’re not bringing enough people in because we don’t have the housing for them,” Smith said. “They’re going elsewhere because there they can find the combination of work and housing. Unemployment rates may be low, but the lack of housing to attract new workers to the region may adversely affect our labor pool.”
Most of the housing can range from $200,000 to $400,000 and he said that a new worker is simply not going to be able to afford that.
In fact, the people who could afford such prices — those older than age 60 — are not the younger generation or age on which the housing market has been focused. That’s because the demographics within the county is shifting younger.
Carroll County, according to U.S Census Bureau Quickfacts, has an estimated population of 119,992. Of that, 13.8% were people over the age of 65 and 23.6% were under the age of 18.
In Carrollton, the distribution was approximately the same, with 10.5% being 65-years-old or older and 22.6% being under the age of 18. Villa Rica had an even higher percentage of the population being under the age of 18, at 30.5% and only 8.9% were 65-years-old or older.
In Carroll County, the Census estimated that there were 46,013 housing units and 67% were occupied by their owner. The average cost of a house was estimated to be $137,800 and median gross rent was estimated to be $877.
Villa Rica had approximately 55% of its housing units being occupied by the owner, a decrease from the county rate. And Carrollton drops off even lower at a 37.5% rate.
The average price of owner-occupied housing units in Carrollton is higher than the Carroll County rate — but the median rent is lower. In Carrollton the average price of the housing unit is $155,300 while the median rent is only $845.
And in Villa Rica, housing prices are higher than both the county and Carrollton numbers, with an average housing price of $162,800 and median rent of $1,071.
With the higher housing prices in Villa Rica also come higher income and lower poverty. The poverty rate in the city is at 10% and the median household income is $63,241.
But in Carrollton, the poverty rate sits at 30% and the median household income is $42,942.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.